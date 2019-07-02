< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tests reveal new Florida algae blooms too toxic to touch data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415905906-415921589"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. Mike Parsons tests samples of blue-green algae from South Florida earlier this year." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Dr. Mike Parsons tests samples of blue-green algae from South Florida earlier this year.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415905906-415921589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/still-2019-07-02-16h53m54s768_1562100993443_7466342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. Mike Parsons tests samples of blue-green algae from South Florida earlier this year." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Dr. Mike Parsons tests samples of blue-green algae from South Florida earlier this year.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 02 2019 03:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 05:04PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - In May, Florida Gulf Coast marine scientist Dr. Mike Parsons warned that blooms of toxic algae would erupt in Florida waters this summer. Now researchers are finding toxic blooms in waterways ranging from the Tampa Bay region through South Florida. </p><p>The Florida Department of Environmental Protections is currently monitoring a toxic bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the Port Mayaca Dam. Samples of water in this area just <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/local/indian-river-lagoon/health/2019/07/01/lake-okeechobee-algae-bloom-port-mayaca-3-times-too-toxic-touch/1615791001/">tested as three times too toxic to touch</a>. </p><p>Last week, another bloom in Lake Okeechobee near the West Palm Beach canal tested seven times too toxic to touch.</p><p>While the blooms are commonly called ‘blue green algae,' they are technically cyanobacteria that emit some of the world's most powerful natural toxins. The cyanotoxins in the blooms emit the liver toxin Microcystin (which scientists have linked to human liver disease), and BMAA (which scientists have correlated to neurological disease). </p><p>The blooms are fed by man-made pollution, including leaking septic tanks and fertilizer runoff. </p> <div id='continue-text-415905906' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415905906' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415905906' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415905906', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415905906'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Meanwhile, as blooms sprout across the state, Congressman Vern Buchanan raised concerns about toxic algae that is turning up in Manatee County's Robinson Preserve, and the Manatee River and canals. </p><p>"The problems at the Robinson Preserve further demonstrate that Florida continues to grapple with algae booms," said Rep. Buchanan. "It is a dangerous plague on our community's economy, environment, and way of life. That's why it's so important to keep fighting to help combat algae blooms and research long-term impacts on human health." </p><p>Dr. Parsons serves on Florida's newly created toxic algae task force. 