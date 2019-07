- The City of Tampa's first "Boom by the Bay" celebration drew in thousands of people from the area.

The community event, spearheaded by Mayor Jane Castor, offered live music, plenty of food options and a variety of family-friendly activities along the waterfront.

"I think this is fantastic, it's a cool thing that they're doing here," said Denny Wippel, who was at Armature Works with his family.

There were four participating locations, including Sparkman Wharf, the Tampa Convention Center, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, and Waterworks Park.

Despite the early afternoon storms, which at one point caused an inflatable house and slide to blow into the river, the event kicked off smoothly.

The long-awaited fireworks show lit the night sky, dazzling onlookers who were scattered along the Hillsborough River.

The 20 minute show consisted of four fireworks displays that stretched the 2.5 mile waterfront.

"I just love how it's a family friendly, it's not too crazy," said Brittany Roscoe, who attended with her young son.

City officials said the fireworks shows were funded by community partners.