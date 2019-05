- A three-legged alligator was spotted trying to make its way across a golf course in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Lori Greenberg lives on the golf course and recorded the gator as it crossed the grass at the Bonita National Golf Course and came closer toward her home.

The alligator had trouble walking with only three legs and kept hitting its head on the green, eventually taking a break to rest.

The alligator “followed me to my house and stared inside for hours," Greenberg said.

Continue reading below