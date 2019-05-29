< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TIA or TPA? Tampa airport wants to end the name game By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted May 29 2019 03:38PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 04:19PM EDT Related Headlines
TIA offering all-access passes to non-travelers
Convenience is key in TIA's new facility
Behind the scenes at Tampa International Airport TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Tampa International Airport wants to make sure you get its name right. For years, many have called it "TIA," but a recent tweet from the airport makes it clear the real airport code is actually "TPA." 

The tweet elicited a strong response, with some agreeing TPA is correct, while others want to hold on to the TIA acronym. 

"More and more airports are moving to a trend of calling themselves by their airport code, which is TPA," said Emily Nipps, spokesperson for the airport. 

That said, during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the airport did call itself TIA.

"We really, in the last eight to 10 years, have been pushing the TPA instead of TIA," Nipps continued, conceding that longtime residents may resist. "Old habits die hard. (FOX 13)</strong> - Tampa International Airport wants to make sure you get its name right. For years, many have called it “TIA,” but a <a href="https://twitter.com/FlyTPA/status/1133460327365042176">recent tweet from the airport</a> makes it clear the real airport code is actually “TPA.” </p><p>The tweet elicited a strong response, with some agreeing TPA is correct, while others want to hold on to the TIA acronym. </p><p>“More and more airports are moving to a trend of calling themselves by their airport code, which is TPA,” said Emily Nipps, spokesperson for the airport. </p><p>That said, during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the airport did call itself TIA.</p><p>“We really, in the last eight to 10 years, have been pushing the TPA instead of TIA,” Nipps continued, conceding that longtime residents may resist. “Old habits die hard. And some never die at all."

ARCHIVES: Behind the scenes at Tampa International Airport

It turns out TIA is technically the code for an airport in Albania. Pasco County inmate found chewing meth-laced postcard, deputies say
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 29 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 11:55AM EDT

A postcard mailed to a Pasco County inmate was sprayed with meth, deputies said.

Pasco County deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Ronald Smith. He was already in jail for a past charge of violating probation. Investigators said jail staff received information he was in possession of the postcard, laced with meth.

When they made contact with him, officials said he was found chewing on the postcard. Smith initially denied anyone mailed it to him but later admitted it was addressed to him, but denied ownership of it, deputies said. Suspicious package closes Bay Pines Boulevard
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 29 2019 04:12PM EDT

A suspicious package has roads shut down all around the Bay Pines area. 

East and westbound lanes of Bay Pines Boulevard are closed down as authorities investigate.

The package was near an administration building, but that's next door to the busy VA hospital. HART stepping up security after driver killed
By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News
Posted May 28 2019 10:25PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:26PM EDT

Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades.

The changes come days after Thomas Dunn, a HART bus driver, was stabbed to death , allegedly by a passenger, while on a route.

Tampa police said the attack appeared to be random. class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HART stepping up security after driver killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades.</p><p>The changes come days after Thomas Dunn, a HART bus driver, was stabbed to death , allegedly by a passenger, while on a route.</p><p>Tampa police said the attack appeared to be random.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article Featured Videos
Nik Wallenda, sister Lijana prepare for highwire walk over Times Square
Wounded warrior's 'Breaking Bread Tour' now halfway to Tampa
Roll with it: Cotton candy meets ice cream at this Tampa shop
Alligator takes an evening stroll across Pasco County road ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Wallenda_family_practicing_in_Sarasota_f_1_7325027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wallenda_family_practicing_in_Sarasota_f_1_20190529203841"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nik Wallenda, sister Lijana prepare for highwire walk over Times Square</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/wounded-warrior-s-breaking-bread-tour-now-halfway-to-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_7325164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_20190529203448"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wounded warrior's 'Breaking Bread Tour' now halfway to Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/made-in-tampa-bay-icesmile"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/G0453666_1559158270796_7324575_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="G0453666_1559158270796.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Roll with it: Cotton candy meets ice cream at this Tampa shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligator-takes-an-evening-stroll-across-pasco-county-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Gator_takes_a_stroll_across_road_0_7322928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gator_takes_a_stroll_across_road_0_20190529151332"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alligator takes an evening stroll across Pasco County road</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent
Wounded warrior's 'Breaking Bread Tour' now halfway to Tampa
Suspicious package closes Bay Pines Boulevard
Police: driver accused of killing 3 teens in crash was drunk, driving without license
TIA or TPA? Tampa airport wants to end the name game
Roll with it: Cotton candy meets ice cream at this Tampa shop data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_7325164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_7325164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_7325164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_7325164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wounded warrior's 'Breaking Bread Tour' now halfway to Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspicious-package-closes-bay-pines-boulevard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-16h12m06s173_1559160762688_7324904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-16h12m06s173_1559160762688_7324904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-16h12m06s173_1559160762688_7324904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-16h12m06s173_1559160762688_7324904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-16h12m06s173_1559160762688_7324904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspicious package closes Bay Pines Boulevard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/police-driver-accused-of-killing-3-teens-in-crash-was-drunk-driving-without-license" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-16h03m35s222_1559160360836_7325003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-16h03m35s222_1559160360836_7325003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-16h03m35s222_1559160360836_7325003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-16h03m35s222_1559160360836_7325003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-16h03m35s222_1559160360836_7325003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: driver accused of killing 3 teens in crash was drunk, driving without license</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tia-or-tpa-tampa-airport-wants-to-end-the-name-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-15h40m19s199_1559158860380_7324580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-15h40m19s199_1559158860380_7324580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-15h40m19s199_1559158860380_7324580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-15h40m19s199_1559158860380_7324580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/still-2019-05-29-15h40m19s199_1559158860380_7324580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TIA or TPA? Tampa airport wants to end the name game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/made-in-tampa-bay-icesmile" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/G0453666_1559158270796_7324575_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/G0453666_1559158270796_7324575_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/G0453666_1559158270796_7324575_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/G0453666_1559158270796_7324575_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/G0453666_1559158270796_7324575_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Roll with it: Cotton candy meets ice cream at this Tampa shop</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates
Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast
Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School
We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Watch Live
TV Listings
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News Staff
WTVT History Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a 