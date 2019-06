- A 2-year-old boy drowned while being watched by his grandfather Monday in New Port Richey, Florida.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the child got out of the house when his grandfather went to the bathroom.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Indian Mound Drive.

Deputies say when the grandfather came out of the bathroom, he found the little boy floating in the backyard pool.

Deputies performed CPR until Pasco County Fire Rescue arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was deceased.

The case remains under investigation.