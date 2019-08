- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man and a teenager dead early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on US 19 near 49th Street East in Palmetto.

According to investigators, three pedestrians, a 47-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, were walking along the grass shoulder of southbound US 19. Troopers believe a white Chevy Silverado left the roadway and hit the three of them.

The Chevy Silverado did not stop and fled the scene. Troopers are actively looking for the vehicle and its driver.

FHP said the man and the teenager, identified as 13-year-old Tyler Pittard, were killed in the collision. The woman is listed in critical condition at Blake Medical Center.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Florida Highway Patrol.