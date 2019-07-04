< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. USF gets into the game of e-sports By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 04 2019 11:02PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 04 2019 11:22PM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 11:23PM EDT TAMPA (FOX 13) - You may think video games are just for fun, but now e-sports are turning into big competition and big business. Jason Barnwell is at USF working on a master's degree in Sport and Entertainment Management. He's looking forward to a career in e-sports. 

"It's super exciting. Opportunities are coming about that I wouldn't have thought of the day before," said the 25 year-old from Spring Hill.

E-sports arenas are popping up in many cities, including Orlando, where Full Sail University recently opened one. Now there are signs the trend could come to Tampa.

"We like to refer to it as the wild, wild west, and USF is the wild west on fire," says Dr. Michelle Harrolle, soon to be the director of the Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management Program at USF. She's helping organize an e-sports summit at USF. It will be held September 18 at the Marshall Center. A company called Digital Gaming Hub has announced plans for a facility in the Uptown development on the site of the former University Mall. 

Harrolle says the Tampa Bay Lightning and related companies are looking at e-sports and Lighting owner Jeff Vinik will speak at the e-sports summit at USF in September.

"You're having that crossover between electronic gaming, e-sports and traditional sports," said Harrolle, who is also planning to write a book on esports.

A handfull of universities are even giving scholarships for gaming. Barnwell says he's a good player, but he plans to be even better at the business of gaming. 