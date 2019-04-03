< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/usf-st-pete-studies-alcohol-s-effect-on-college-students-and-couples">USF St. Pete studies alcohol's effect on college students and couples</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/juneteeth-two-historic-tampa-sites-look-to-be-remembered-and-restored"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/juneteeth-two-historic-tampa-sites-look-to-be-remembered-and-restored">Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/trending/adorable-5-year-old-sings-national-anthem-before-texas-baseball-game"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/adorable-5-year-old-sings-national-anthem-before-texas-baseball-game">Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/trending/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark">New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/usf-st-pete-studies-alcohol-s-effect-on-college-students-and-couples">USF St. Pete studies alcohol's effect on college students and couples</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/juneteeth-two-historic-tampa-sites-look-to-be-remembered-and-restored">Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/adorable-5-year-old-sings-national-anthem-before-texas-baseball-game">Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark">New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/report-of-dead-infant-was-actually-life-like-doll">Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/temple-terrace-first-responders-join-for-multi-agency-active-shooter-training">Temple Terrace first responders join for multi-agency active shooter training</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div USF St. Pete studies alcohol's effect on college students and couples USF St. Pete studies alcohol's effect on college students and couples Jun 19 2019 12:11PM EDT <script>$(function(){var 19 2019 12:11PM TAMPA, Fla. (Fox 13)</strong> - College students tend to overestimate how much their peers may be drinking and, in return, drink more themselves, according to research at the University of South Florida's St. Pete campus.</p><p>Lindsey Rodriguez, USF St. Pete’s assistant professor of psychology, has been conducting the research regarding alcohol use in college kids and couples, realizing that a large part of the college experience is the social aspect, which often times involves alcohol. </p><p>This is what made Rodriguez want to conduct a study to find out how many drinks per week people on the St. Petersburg campus drink. The results of the study found that students average four drinks a week.</p><p>Her hope is that this corrects the misconception and college students realize they have been overestimating the amount their peers are drinking. </p><p>The other part of her research relates to alcohol and couples. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/judge-denies-request-to-suppress-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-family" title="Judge denies request to suppress 'emotional' testimony from victim's family" data-articleId="413400140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_0_7415089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_0_7415089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_0_7415089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_0_7415089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Defense_loses_motion_to_suppress_testimo_0_7415089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granville Ritchie's defense team came to court with a wish list for the judge." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge denies request to suppress 'emotional' testimony from victim's family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Granville Ritchie's defense team came to court with a wish list for the judge.</p><p>Topping their list was to limit potentially emotional testimony from the 9-year-old murder victim's family and friends. </p><p>Ritchie's Attorney, Daniel Hernandez said he considers such testimony inflammatory and prejudicial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fatal-crash-closes-part-of-john-ringling-causeway" title="Three people dead in John Ringling Causeway crash" data-articleId="413500566" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/ringling%20causeway%20fatal_1560935385124.jpg_7417891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/ringling%20causeway%20fatal_1560935385124.jpg_7417891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/ringling%20causeway%20fatal_1560935385124.jpg_7417891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/ringling%20causeway%20fatal_1560935385124.jpg_7417891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/ringling%20causeway%20fatal_1560935385124.jpg_7417891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three people dead in John Ringling Causeway crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An early morning crash on the John Ringling Causeway claimed the lives of three people. </p><p>The crash, which involved only one vehicle, occurred before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of John Ringling Causeway at Bird Key Drive, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Officials said the vehicle burst into flames. There were three occupants inside and all three died as a result of the crash.</p><p>For a few hours, both directions on the bridge were closed. Before 7 a.m., police said all lanes have reopened.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/citrus-sheriff-970-000-in-drugs-seized-in-biggest-narcotics-bust-in-recent-history" title="Citrus sheriff: $970,000 in drugs seized in biggest narcotics bust in county's recent history" data-articleId="413504040" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/citrus%20drug%20bust%20suspect_1560940653839.jpg_7418704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/citrus%20drug%20bust%20suspect_1560940653839.jpg_7418704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/citrus%20drug%20bust%20suspect_1560940653839.jpg_7418704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/citrus%20drug%20bust%20suspect_1560940653839.jpg_7418704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/citrus%20drug%20bust%20suspect_1560940653839.jpg_7418704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Citrus County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Citrus sheriff: $970,000 in drugs seized in biggest narcotics bust in county's recent history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly a million dollars of narcotics are off the streets in what the Citrus County Sheriff's Office is calling the biggest drug bust in its history.</p><p>Investigators searched two different homes last Friday. During a routine probation check, deputies went to the home of 33-year-old Daniel Battisti – located at 11 South Washington in Beverly Hills -- and confronted him on their suspicions of illegal activity. A probation officer found illegal drugs, and a search warrant was obtained. </p><p>After the search, detectives said they found: 167 grams of methamphetamine, 100.2 grams of cocaine, 691 tablets of prescription drug cyclobenzaprine, 89 tablets of prescription drug tizanidine, 60 pills of MDMA/Molly, 1,960 grams of leaf cannabis and 30.1 pounds of processed cannabis wax, totaling 34.3 pounds of cannabis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Featured Videos

USF St. Pete studies alcohol's effect on college students and couples
Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored
Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game
New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/GettyImages-106426300_1554312228957_6977931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" title="alcohol GETTY IMAGES"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USF St. Pete studies alcohol's effect on college students and couples</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/juneteeth-two-historic-tampa-sites-look-to-be-remembered-and-restored"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Juneteenth_0_20190619151814"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/adorable-5-year-old-sings-national-anthem-before-texas-baseball-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_20190619145636"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Jeff Crilley" title="great white encounter 2_1560945526559.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone Most Recent

Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored
Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game
Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch
Deadly crash on U.S. 301 closes southbound lanes
Holmes Beach police searching for owner of prosthetic ear found at beach data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Juneteenth_0_7419274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Juneteeth: Two historic Tampa sites look to be remembered and restored</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/adorable-5-year-old-sings-national-anthem-before-texas-baseball-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Texas_kid_gives_cute_rendition_of_nation_0_7419338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adorable 5-year-old sings national anthem before Texas baseball game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-campaign-rakes-in-stunning-25m-in-single-day-for-re-election-launch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deadly-crash-on-us-301-closes-southbound-lanes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deadly crash on U.S. 301 closes southbound lanes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holmes-beach-police-searching-for-owner-of-prosthetic-ear-found-at-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/holmes%20beach%20prosthetic%20ear_1560947093587.jpg_7418882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Holmes&#x20;Beach&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Holmes Beach police searching for owner of prosthetic ear found at beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span 