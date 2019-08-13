< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423565715" data-article-version="1.0">Valrico carjacking and murder suspect attempted to take his own life in jail</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-423565715" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Valrico carjacking and murder suspect attempted to take his own life in jail&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/valrico-carjacking-and-murder-suspect-attempted-to-take-his-own-life-in-jail" data-title="Valrico carjacking and murder suspect attempted to take his own life in jail" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/valrico-carjacking-and-murder-suspect-attempted-to-take-his-own-life-in-jail" addthis:title="Valrico carjacking and murder suspect attempted to take his own life in jail">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> d=b("#social-share-423565715.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423565715");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/valrico-carjacking-and-murder-suspect-attempted-to-take-his-own-life-in-jail">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423565715"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:11PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div> (FOX 13)</strong> - The man accused of killing his carjacking victim was hospitalized after attempting to take his own life at a Hillsborough County jail, deputies said.</p><p>Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said 39-year-old James Hanson Jr. went into the jail's yard when it was time for inmates to shower or participate in recreational activities. They said he attempted to use a sheet to hang himself by tying it to a basketball goal.</p><p>Officials said he concealed the sheet under a towel. A deputy intervened and performed CPR. Hanson was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.</p><p>"Our deputies are trained to save lives. They don't care if it's an inmate in a jail or just a regular citizen out on the street," said Crystal Clark, a sheriff's office spokesperson. In the case with Mr. Hanson, when they saw him hanging there, they immediately went into that life-saving mode."</p><p>Clark said Hanson was initially placed on suicide watch when he arrived at the jail, but he was recently taken off of it. "Usually the deputy is supposed to check-in at the maximum every 30 minutes and that was the case here with this deputy. The person was going back as he should, checking to make sure nothing was wrong and we're fortunate that he did come at the time that he did."</p><p>Hanson has a lengthy criminal history and was initially serving a life sentence for a robbery conviction. Last month, he was released on appeal after 16 years last month.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/valrico-bank-robbery-attempt">About a week ago</a>, deputies said Hanson was armed when he robbed the CenterState Bank in Valrico, assaulted someone who tried to interfere, then carjacked a man -- later identified as 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil. </p><p>Hanson is accused of strangling Korattiyil. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding causes road closures in Bradenton</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain closed a section of 9th Street W in Bradenton this morning. </p><p>Bradenton police shut down part of the intersection. A few cars made it through but they had some trouble and many ended up turning around.</p><p>The rain hit the Manatee County area hard this morning. Local side streets also experienced minor flooding, and some areas lost power.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-kidnapping-uber-eats-driver-in-new-port-richey" title="Man arrested for kidnapping Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey" data-articleId="423741552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Pasco County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for kidnapping Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man accused of kidnapping an Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey early Thursday morning.</p><p>According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Brian Medina approached the female driver as she was loading her vehicle with food at the Denny's in New Port Richey around 3 a.m. Thursday.</p><p>Deputies said Medina got into the passenger seat and told the victim to start driving, claiming he had a gun. He then forcibly took the victim's cell phone, and repeatedly grabbed her breasts against her will, investigators said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-smoky-haze-prompts-polk-school-evacuation" title=""Smoky haze" prompts Polk school evacuation" data-articleId="423733271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WHPD photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Smoky haze" prompts Polk school evacuation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Winter Haven say a school has been evacuated due to smoke inside the building.</p><p>The Language and Literacy Academy on 330 Avenue C SE was emptied due to what police called “a smoky haze.” Students and staff were safely moved to a church across the street.</p><p>Winter Haven firefighters are working to determine the source of the smoke. 