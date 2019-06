- A dolphin calf appeared to have the case of the "zoomies."

Some – human or animal – may need a little burst of energy to get through the day, but in video captured by the See Through Canoe company, the young dolphin didn't have that problem.

The specific calf in the video was seen bobbing and weaving around the canoe and chasing stingrays, while its mother was hunting nearby.

The scientific name for the burst of energy is Frenetic Random Activity Periods, or FRAPs for short. It's the same things dogs do something when you see them run around the house for no apparent reason. They're just burning off a little energy.

