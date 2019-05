- Deputies say they are looking for the man who threw a concrete landscaping paver through the driver's side window of a woman's car.

In surveillance video released by the sheriff's office, the man can be heard yelling at the woman to return his property, however, it's not clear to what property he is referring.

"Give me my [explitive!] Give me my [explitive]!" the man yells at the woman after smashing the block into her vehicle.

The video, recorded Thursday, May 8, shows a tan vehicle parked sideways on San Miguel Drive in Port Richey, Florida. A black car is parked on the roadway in front of the tan car. The man, standing with his hand on the side of the tan vehicle, appears to yell at the person driving the black vehicle.

"Back up! Back up! Back up!" he yells.

Then he sprints toward a house where some landscaping pavers are stacked. He picks one up and runs back toward the tan vehicle, smashing it into the window.

He then reaches into the vehicle and begins screaming at the woman.

She can be heard insisting she does not have the man's property.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a case of road rage, but it's unclear how the incident began.

Deputies said the man left in a "newer model Honda Civic."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 19-19185.