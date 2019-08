Jurors in the Michael Drejka manslaughter trial were shown a video of Pinellas detectives interviewing defendant Michael Drejka, right, after he shot Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater, July 2018. (Pool image.) Jurors in the Michael Drejka manslaughter trial were shown a video of Pinellas detectives interviewing defendant Michael Drejka, right, after he shot Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater, July 2018. (Pool image.)

- During the second day of the manslaughter trial against Michael Drejka, the jury heard from the defendant in his own words, but not from the stand.

Prosecutors played an hourlong video of Drejka being questioned by detectives, recorded hours after Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton during a dispute over a handicap parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store.

”He made a step towards me and that was that,” said Drejka.

He told detectives he was arguing with a woman over where she parked.

He recalled her asking, "Do you want me to go get my man?"

"What does that mean? Are we going to fight?" Drejka said he replied.

Drejka says the next thing he remembers was hitting the ground.

“I was literally blindsided. I was tackled. He came running at me. Then he took a step towards me," explained Drejka.

At one point in the interview, Drejka reenacted what happened, including falling to the ground.

”If he hadn’t twitched, I never would have pulled the trigger,” said Drejka.

The video shows investigators turn up the heat on Drejka, suggesting McGlockton was not coming after him.

“I wouldn’t use my firearm," Drejka responded to the implication.

Drejka insisted he was in fear for his life.

“What’s going through my mind is, "He coming back at me again," he added. "Thinking, 'He’s going to finish what the hell he just started.'”

During the interview, investigators let Drejka know McGlockton died. In a quiet voice, Drejka said, “Thank you for telling me.”

Later Thursday, prosecutors rested and the defense began making their case.