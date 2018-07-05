Video shows firework exploding in Lakeland man's hand

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 05 2018 01:33PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 05 2018 01:44PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05 2018 01:58PM EDT

LAKE WALES, Fla. (FOX 13) - Video shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows what deputies say is exactly what you should not do with fireworks.

Surveillance footage, recorded yesterday in a Lake Wales neighborhood, shows a group of Independence Day partiers. One of them can be seen holding a mortar-style firework in his left hand while waiting for it to ignite and launch. 

But after a shower of sparks, the mortar appears to explode right in front of him in a blinding white flash. 

Paramedics and deputies responded to the scene. The man, identified as Jonathan Soto of Lakeland, had to be taken to the hospital; deputies say the 35-year-old injured his hand and chest, and is very lucky to be alive. 

"Drinking + holding a mortar tube = bad idea," the sheriff's office tweeted Thursday. 

