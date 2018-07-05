Video shows firework exploding in Lakeland man's hand
LAKE WALES, Fla. (FOX 13) - Video shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows what deputies say is exactly what you should not do with fireworks.
Surveillance footage, recorded yesterday in a Lake Wales neighborhood, shows a group of Independence Day partiers. One of them can be seen holding a mortar-style firework in his left hand while waiting for it to ignite and launch.
But after a shower of sparks, the mortar appears to explode right in front of him in a blinding white flash.
Paramedics and deputies responded to the scene. The man, identified as Jonathan Soto of Lakeland, had to be taken to the hospital; deputies say the 35-year-old injured his hand and chest, and is very lucky to be alive.
"Drinking + holding a mortar tube = bad idea," the sheriff's office tweeted Thursday.
Today local reporter @andrealyonTV asked about fireworks injuries in #Polk for #FourthofJuly2018 - there's 1 we know of & here's video of it @ a #LakeWales home. Drinking + holding a mortar tube = bad idea. He injured his hand & chest & is VERY lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/5uwncq5YqG— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) July 5, 2018