Related Headlines Pair of whale sharks spotted off St. Pete

- For Ryan Winters, he never saw a whale shark before, let alone swam with one. But that all changed during over the weekend.

Winters was out spearfishing with a friend about 30 miles off the coast of Tampa Bay when they spotted the whale shark. Without hesitation, both dove into the water, which was about 80-feet deep, he said.

Winters said he initially hoped there would be cobia beneath it.

“When we realized there wasn't we decided to swim and hang out with him for a while,” he told FOX 13. “It was truly a gift to be able to see and experience something like that.”

Winters said their boat was a safe distance away from the whale shark. He recorded video of the incredible encounter and said they swam alongside the massive fish for nearly an hour.

Continue reading below