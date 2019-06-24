The first of two trials begin Monday for former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad, who has been behind bars since February after investigators said he fired shots at SWAT team members inside his home.

Massad faces an obstruction of justice charge after allegedly making calls from jail, instructing the then-interim mayor, Terrence Rowe, to help conspire against a key witness - a police officer. The Port Richey officer was involved in the SWAT raid at Massad's home back in February.

On a recorded jail phone line, Massad told Rowe to look into the specific officer's history with the police department, officials said at the time.