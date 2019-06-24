Hillsborough County detectives are expected to release the results of a recent human trafficking investigation that led to the arrests of 85 people.
During a Monday morning press conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the dozens of suspects were arrested on different charges, including dealing with sex trade, possession of controlled substance, practicing massage without a license and also possession child porn. The name of the investigation was called "Operation Trade Secrets."
"Human trafficking can happen in any community and to victims of any age, race or nationality, as our detectives have seen throughout the course of this investigation," Sheriff Chronister said in a statement. "We realize that many victims are afraid to come forward, so we're actively working to find them and committing resources to targeting those who engage in human trafficking."