- Friends and family gathered to remember a teenage girl who was shot and killed earlier this week in Brandon.

Dinorah Rodriguez, 14, was riding in a car with three people when she was shot near the corner of Kingsway Road and East Clay Ave just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Friends drove her to a nearby Walgreens and called 911. Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital but died a day later.

Several dozen people gathered at that same Walgreens Sunday night to hold a vigil for Dinorah.

Police believe the car she was riding in when she was shot was targeted, but so far no arrests have been made.

Loved ones at the vigil called for justice for the teen, who they said was taken far too soon.

Dinorah's family made a plea for anyone with information on the shooter to come forward and bring closure to her family.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.