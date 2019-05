Related Headlines Hammerhead shark circles boat off Anna Maria

- For the second time in a week, a hammerhead shark was spotted in the Gulf coast waters.

This time, the shark was seen not far from the coast of Anclote Island. In video shared by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, it was seen whipping its tail in the water near the agency’s vessel. Earlier this week, a hammerhead shark was spotted circling a boat off Anna Maria Island.

According to See the Wild, there are nine species of hammerhead sharks. The largest, the great hammerhead, can grow up to 20 feet long.

Under Florida law, the great hammerhead, scalloped hammerhead and smooth hammerhead are prohibited from being harvested in state waters.

