A hefty reward is being offered as Lakeland officials continuing to search for a missing baby swan.

The rare baby black-necked swan was last seen in its fenced enclosure on Lake Morton back on May 15, and discovered missing the following morning. At the time, officials said they thought a predator had broken into the enclosure and taken the swan. However, they are not ruling out that it might have been stolen.

The Companion Animal Hospital has partnered with Heartland Crime Stoppers to offer $3,000 to anyone who can bring the cygnet home.