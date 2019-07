- Clearwater police have opened a fraud investigation after finding a Bluetooth skimmer on a local gas pump.

Gas station employees called after they were unable to open one of their gas pumps Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven located at 205 N. Belcher Road.

Police finally opened the pump and found what they called a high-tech version of a skimmer that law enforcement had never been seen in the Clearwater area.

According to detectives, the skimmer was Bluetooth-equipped, which means the suspect or suspects could collect card information without ever having to visit the pump again.

Detectives ask anyone who may have used pump 9 within the last couple of weeks to watch their bank and credit card statements. The best option would be to cancel a credit card altogether.

Continue reading below

Detectives also said it is best to use a credit card instead of a debit card when purchasing gasoline. They recommend looking at the pump to see if there are any signs it has been tampered with.

They say the safest option is to pay for gasoline with cash inside the store.

Anyone with information about the case should call (727) 562- 4242.