- Hillsborough County rescue crews pulled a 9-year-old from a waterway in Gibsonton, Florida, but the boy did not survive.

According to witnesses, the boy was in Bullfrog Creek with roughly a half dozen adults and kids behind the Whispering Waters Way community. It's unclear right now how the child got separated from his mother, but he went underwater around 3 p.m.

Witnesses dove in and couldn't immediately find the child.

Neighbors tell us the boy was underwater for about 20 to 30 minutes before divers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office found him.

Deputies say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but Sheriff Chad Chronister says the child has since passed away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.