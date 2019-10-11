She and her young daughter dressed up in inflatable T-Rex outfits, while their infant son donned a dino onesie. Together, they held signs to welcome her husband home, with one that said, "T-Rex's are cooler than cutesy signs."
Katie Vogel with Sweet Novalee Photography waited along with the family at Tampa International Airport on Saturday for the happy reunion, capturing photos of DeAndre laughing when he spotted his welcoming committee.
"He thought it was hilarious!" Taylor said.
This was DeAndre's second deployment since joining the Air Force in 2014.
"We made cute signs last time so I wanted to do something funny this time around," Taylor said.
The moment was even more special for the family, since he returned home on Oct. 5, his son's first birthday.
Posted Oct 11 2019 07:15PM EDT
It's only about 100 feet, but every morning, a 6-year-old student in Hillsborough County makes what his dad says a dangerous trek to his bus stop.
Samuel Morris lives long Gunn Highway and, for two months, has been asking school officials to do something to prevent his little boy from being in harm's way. So far, there hasn't been a solution.
Morris recorded video of his son walking along the busy highway, with large trucks and speeding cars just feet from his tiny son, running along the side of the highway. He hopes the video will drive home the danger his son faces and prompt officials to take action.
Posted Oct 11 2019 07:38PM EDT
Updated Oct 11 2019 07:40PM EDT
Before you see him, the putter of C. Ivan Stoltzfus' John Deere tractor catches your attention.
"It's a 1948 John Deere A, all stocked. I keep it around 14-15 miles an hour," he said.
Since May, he's driven his tractor 5,600 miles across 18 states. Now he's working to spread awareness for veterans and the group Operation Second Chance.
Posted Oct 11 2019 05:00PM EDT
Updated Oct 11 2019 05:42PM EDT
For the first time, a female Marine is being inducted into the Florida Veteran’s Hall of Fame in Tallahassee.
U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Kat Gates-Skipper, of Lake Wales, will be awarded for her trailblazing career at the induction ceremony next week.
Gates-Skipper served in the Marines for 20 years, including Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Back then, female Marines were not allowed to fight.