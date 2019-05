- Tampa police officers arrested a woman who stole a tow truck and crashed it on Busch Boulevard Saturday night.

According to police, the woman had attempted to steal multiple tow trucks in the area before she was able to steal one from Ultimate Touch Collision.

When the suspect tried to flee in the tow truck, she crashed into a fence before hitting a car that was traveling eastbound on Busch Boulevard.

Police said the woman then took a hard turn onto 14th Street and collided with another tow truck from Freddie's Towing.

Officers took the woman into custody after the crash. Her name has not been released.

