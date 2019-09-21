< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429770898" data-article-version="1.0">Woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash in Tarpon Springs</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash in Tarpon Springs&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash-in-tarpon-springs" data-title="Woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash in Tarpon Springs" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/woman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash-in-tarpon-springs" addthis:title="Woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash in Tarpon Springs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429770898.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429770898");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429770898_429769897_140082"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429770898_429769897_140082";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429769897","video":"607552","title":"Florida%20woman%20arrested%20for%20kicking%2C%20abusing%20dog","caption":"Florida%20woman%20arrested%20for%20kicking%2C%20abusing%20dog","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FFlorida_woman_arrested_for_kicking__abus_0_7669673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FFlorida_woman_arrested_for_kicking__abusing_dog_607552_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663689761%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaanRM5I83TOS3P9xl_1FN4BQHVE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash-in-tarpon-springs"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 02:28PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429770898_429769897_140082",video:"607552",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/Florida_woman_arrested_for_kicking__abus_0_7669673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Florida%2520woman%2520arrested%2520for%2520kicking%252C%2520abusing%2520dog",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Florida_woman_arrested_for_kicking__abusing_dog_607552_1800.mp4?Expires=1663689761&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aanRM5I83TOS3P9xl_1FN4BQHVE",eventLabel:"Florida%20woman%20arrested%20for%20kicking%2C%20abusing%20dog-429769897",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash-in-tarpon-springs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 21 2019 02:53PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 21 2019 02:28PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 02:55PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-429770898").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-429770898").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-429770898" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429770898-429769867"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429770898-429769867" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (FOX 13) - Tarpon Springs police arrested a woman after a video of her abusing a dog went viral. (FOX 13)</strong> - Tarpon Springs police arrested a woman after a video of her abusing a dog went viral.</p><p>Michelle Sieber, 26, is charged with one count of animal cruelty.</p><p>According to investigators, she was arrested after a video surfaced that appears to show her kicking the dog and roughly pulling the animal by its leash while walking through a parking lot.</p><p>Vincent Minutello was dropping his girlfriend off Friday morning when he saw the abuse taking place and recorded it on his cellphone.</p><p>At one point, Sieber could be seen picking the dog up by its leash while the dog appears to choke and gag. </p> <div id='continue-text-429770898' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-429770898' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-429770898' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-429770898', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429770898'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Hey, can you go a little easy on that dog please?" Minutello asked Sieber in the video.</p><p>"You want him?" Sieber replied with a laugh.</p><p>"No, but you can't do what you're doing. You're choking him, you're hanging your dog!" Minutello said.</p><p>After a few words were exchanged, Sieber got into her camper with the dog.</p><p>Minutello reported the abuse to police and showed them the video, which he had posted to his Facebook page.</p><p>Sieber was arrested Friday afternoon in Clearwater and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.</p><p>Sieber's dogs, including the one in the video, are now in the hands of animal control, according to deputies. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/affidavit-sarasota-girl-sexually-molested-by-father-forced-to-urinate-in-bucket" title="Affidavit: Sarasota girl sexually molested by father, forced to urinate in bucket" data-articleId="429969033" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/DWIGHT%20BAINBRIDGE%202_1569256096199.jpg_7671946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/DWIGHT%20BAINBRIDGE%202_1569256096199.jpg_7671946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/DWIGHT%20BAINBRIDGE%202_1569256096199.jpg_7671946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/DWIGHT%20BAINBRIDGE%202_1569256096199.jpg_7671946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/DWIGHT%20BAINBRIDGE%202_1569256096199.jpg_7671946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Affidavit: Sarasota girl sexually molested by father, forced to urinate in bucket</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Sarasota man is accused of molesting his daughter for over year, and deputies are still searching for him.</p><p>On Thursday, investigators with the Department of Children and Families interviewed the child, whose age and identity were not disclosed. Deputies said she told them she was molested and sexually battered by her father, 43-year-old Dwight Bainbridge.</p><p>Detectives with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the child’s home, located in the 8400 block of Webber Road in Sarasota. When detectives searched the home, they found the victim’s bedroom had a padlock located on the outside of the door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/small-plane-crashes-into-hillsborough-field" title="Small plane crash-lands in Brandon-area field" data-articleId="430006988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-16h30m10s326_1569270793345_7672236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-16h30m10s326_1569270793345_7672236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-16h30m10s326_1569270793345_7672236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-16h30m10s326_1569270793345_7672236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-16h30m10s326_1569270793345_7672236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Small plane crash-lands in Brandon-area field</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A small plane crash-landed in a field east of Tampa this afternoon.</p><p>The scene is off U.S. 301, just south of the Selmon Expressway. The view from SkyFOX showed a red-and-white Cessna 172 sitting in the field. A trail through the grass showed its path after touchdown.</p><p>There's no word yet on any injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/memorial-walk-and-ride-held-for-bicyclist-struck-killed-in-st-pete-crosswalk" title="Memorial 'walk and ride' held for bicyclist struck, killed in St. Pete crosswalk" data-articleId="429948500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Memorial_ride_held_for_bicyclist_killed__1_7671859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Memorial_ride_held_for_bicyclist_killed__1_7671859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Memorial_ride_held_for_bicyclist_killed__1_7671859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Memorial_ride_held_for_bicyclist_killed__1_7671859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Memorial_ride_held_for_bicyclist_killed__1_7671859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A "ghost bike" was used to remember the life of 25-year-old Anne McLaughlin, who was using a designated crosswalk in the 2800 block of MLK Jr. Street North when she was hit and killed by an SUV." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial 'walk and ride' held for bicyclist struck, killed in St. Pete crosswalk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Walter Allen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The St. Petersburg Bicycle Club honored the life of a bicyclist who was struck and killed in a traffic accident.</p><p>The memorial event took place Monday morning with pedestrians and cyclists alike lining up Martin Luther King Jr. Street North. All riders and walkers used bike lanes and designated crosswalks as a reminder to keep St. Pete's streets safe for all.</p><p>On Thursday, 25-year-old Anne McLaughlin was using a designated crosswalk in the 2800 block of MLK Jr. Street North when she was hit and killed by an SUV, police said at the time. She died at the scene. Investigators said the driver stayed and cooperated with them. There is no word on whether the driver will face any criminal charges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/meal-kits-from-local-company-helps-bring-dinner-to-the-table-quickly"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_20190923165525"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meal kits from local company helps bring dinner to the table -- quickly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-war-ii-veteran-asks-for-100-cards-to-celebrate-his-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/James%20South%2016x9_1569250825496.jpg_7671734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="James South, a World War II veteran and resident of Watauga, Texas, will turn 100 on Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo credit: Brookdale Watauga)" title="James South 16x9_1569250825496.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>World War II veteran asks for 100 cards to celebrate his 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/usf-doctors-return-from-bahamas-after-assisting-hospitals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/USF%20docs%20in%20bahamas_1569252972345.jpg_7671592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: University of South Florida" title="USF docs in bahamas_1569252972345.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USF doctors return from Bahamas after assisting hospitals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link <h3>Featured Videos</h3>
Meal kits from local company helps bring dinner to the table -- quickly
World War II veteran asks for 100 cards to celebrate his 100th birthday
USF doctors return from Bahamas after assisting hospitals
Northeast High School football player fighting for his life after collapsing on field <h3>Most Recent</h3>
Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World
Florida school resource officer suspended for arresting children
Meal kits from local company helps bring dinner to the table -- quickly
'No one should ever do this:' Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child
Small plane crashes in Mulberry woods data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/drone%20zone%20Caladium%2009-23-19_WTVTdd78_186.mp4.00_00_31_04.Still002_1569269198366.jpg_7672127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-school-resource-officer-suspended-for-arresting-children-ages-6-and-8" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/kid%20arrested%20orlando_1569268335631.jpg_7672031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida school resource officer suspended for arresting children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/meal-kits-from-local-company-helps-bring-dinner-to-the-table-quickly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Charley_s_World__Chef_Ami_0_7671959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meal kits from local company helps bring dinner to the table -- quickly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-no-one-should-ever-do-this-colorado-driver-puts-injured-bobcat-in-car-next-to-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/bobcat_1569256050295_7671945_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorado&#x20;Parks&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;spokesman&#x20;Bill&#x20;Vogrin&#x20;says&#x20;the&#x20;woman&#x20;spotted&#x20;the&#x20;injured&#x20;adult&#x20;male&#x20;cat&#x20;while&#x20;driving&#x2c;&#x20;wrapped&#x20;it&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;blanket&#x20;and&#x20;put&#x20;it&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;SUV&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;CPW&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'No one should ever do this:' Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/small-plane-goes-down-in-mulberry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-13h08m12s335_1569258563486_7671763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-13h08m12s335_1569258563486_7671763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-13h08m12s335_1569258563486_7671763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-13h08m12s335_1569258563486_7671763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/still-2019-09-23-13h08m12s335_1569258563486_7671763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Small plane crashes in Mulberry woods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 