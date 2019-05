- A woman was hit and killed as she attempted to cross I-75 early Sunday morning.

Southbound lanes of I-75 at SR 674 were closed for nearly five hours as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

There are no streetlights in this stretch of the highway. The driver of the Hummer that hit her stayed on the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

FHP says charges are pending.



