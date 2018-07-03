Woman seen falling out of moving vehicle may be in need of help, deputies say

- Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a woman seen falling out of a moving vehicle in the middle of a Tampa intersection, and they said they are concerned for her well-being.

The driver was captured on surveillance video, hoisting her limp body and carrying her back into the SUV before driving away.

Investigators described the incident -- which happened on Monday around 4:12 p.m. -- as "disturbing." In the video, a burgundy Ford Expedition drives through an intersection of East 131st Avenue and North 15th Street, with other vehicles and pedestrians nearby.

It stops after an unknown black female appears to fall out from the passenger side. She doesn’t appear to move in the video, and investigators said she could be injured or unconscious.

The unknown black male driver picked her up, carried her back to the SUV, and placed her inside. The driver is seen re-entering the vehicle, and continuing to travel west on East 131st Street before heading south on Nebraska Avenue.

The SUV seen in the video was located on Tuesday morning near Nebraska and Fowler avenues after deputies received a tip. A male and female were found inside; the male is being questioned, but deputies determined the female was not the female in the video.

Detectives hope someone can recognize the female or the driver in order to determine what happened in the video. They said they checked hospitals and the area but were unable to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.