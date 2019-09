- A world record attempt will combine yoga, a good cause -- and adorable goats.

The Grady Goat Foundation, located in Thonotosassa, is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, and will attempt to the break the world record for the most people doing goat yoga.

"We are going to -- see how positive I am? We are going to break the world record for goat yoga," explained Debbie Canton with the Grady Goat Foundation."The current record is 351."

She said they expect over 500 people to join them to break that record. The event will kick-off their "Project G.O.A.T." initiative, which stands for Global Offensive Against Trafficking.

"Everything we are doing this Saturday, and things we are going to be doing over the next year are raising money for the fight against human trafficking," Canton explained.

There will be live music, food, and a kid zone -- fitting with a petting zoo with the baby goats. There will also be an artist painting live at the event.

The goats involved in setting the record must be at least one year old, which is a requirement set by the Guinness Book of World Records. There will be 110 of them during the goat yoga session, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at their ranch. The address is 12551 Franklin Road in Thonotosassa.

If you can't make it, but are still interested in doing goat yoga, the foundation holds a session every Saturday and Sunday morning. They also have been raising money for children facing adversity.