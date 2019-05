- A driver who was going the wrong way on a Hillsborough County road died in a head-on collision Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Rene Vasquez of Riverview was driving his Toyota Corolla northbound in the southbound lanes of US-301 south of Bishop Road just before midnight Saturday.

Vasquez collided head-on with a Hyundai Genesis, driven by 31-year-old Jason Phong of Parrish.

FHP said Vasquez died at the scene, while Phong was transported to Tampa General Hospital in serious condition.

