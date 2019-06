- The family of a teen who was shot and killed this week says, even though she was only 14, she touched many lives.

“It’s hard, it’s been hard for all us,” said Ashley Gaugh, stepmother to Dinorah Rodriguez. “No parent should have to bury their child or even prepare for this."

Dinorah's life ended Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head. Investigators believe early Monday morning the car she was riding in, with three other people, was targeted near Kingsway Road and East Clay Avenue.

After the shooting, they drove about a mile before stopping at a Walgreens to call 911.

“The person who did this I don’t understand why did this to our daughter they had no right for that,” Gaugh said.

Online, friends and loved ones are sharing their condolences through social media and fundraising websites.

“She was the most enlightening person that you would ever meet. Everyone that would meet Dinorah loved Dinorah,” said her aunt Tabitha O’Connor.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. They are hoping someone will come forward with critical information.

“Turn yourself in, how do you live yourself knowing you killed a 14-year-old teenager that didn't make it to 10th grade?” O’Connor said.

A vigil for Dinorah will be held Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the Walgreens on Brandon Boulevard.