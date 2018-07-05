Mom shoots man who took her car with kids inside

- A woman shot a man who she says took her car at a southern Dallas gas station Wednesday night.

Michelle Booker-Hicks told FOX 4 it happened around 10 p.m. as she was paying for her gas at a Shell station along Interstate 35 near Camp Wisdom Road.

She saw a man get into the car with her 2 and 4-year-old sons in the back seat. She jumped back in too, grabbed a gun from her glove box and shot the man in the face to get him to stop.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the arm rest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” she said.

The carjacker ran the car off the road and crashed into a fence. He was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Police said he will likely face charges for kidnapping and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or carjacking.

Booker-Hicks and her kids were not hurt.

She said she fired only one shot but she almost wishes she would have emptied the whole clip.

“I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine,” she said. “I hope that woke him up.”