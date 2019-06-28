< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Oregon deputies pull out 57 electric scooters, bikes out of Portland river
Posted Jun 28 2019 01:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 03:17PM EDT Posted Jun 28 2019 01:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 03:17PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415281159").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415281159").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415281159" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - This is not your average "catch of the day."</p><p>A sheriff's office in Oregon recently disclosed it hauled dozens of electric scooters and bicycles out of a major river in Portland.</p><p>The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday on Twitter the department's dive team recovered a total of 57 scooters and bikes over a two-day period in the Willamette River in Portland.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">MCSO's Dive Team used their training days to go 🛴 hunting.<br><br>Here is the haul: 57 scooters/bikes in 2 days!<br><br>The whole team did a great job removing these from our waterways! <a href="https://t.co/CRDw3rj9YR">pic.twitter.com/CRDw3rj9YR</a></p>— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/MultCoSO/status/1144009550036520960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"The team had to quit early because they needed a bigger boat!" the sheriff's office <a href="https://twitter.com/MultCoSO/status/1144009558420885504" target="_blank">said</a>.</p> <div id='continue-text-415281159' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415281159' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415281159' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415281159', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415281159'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Officials <a href="https://katu.com/news/local/river-patrol-pulls-57-e-scooters-bikes-from-willamette-river" target="_blank">told FOX12</a> the dive team found 15 scooters in May during a training exercise before dredging up dozens more this week. The scooter brands included Razor, Lime and Bird.</p><p>The dive team used the scooter recovery as a training exercise since the river bottom has limited visibility so everything has to be found by touch.</p><p>As scooter popularity has exploded in recent years, so have environmental concerns over the electric batteries impacting marine life.</p><p>Sgt. Brandon White from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office <a href="https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2019/06/divers-pull-11-e-scooters-from-willamette-river.html" target="_blank">told the Oregonian</a> officials weren't sure who dumped the scooters, but that divers were worried batteries would leak into the river.</p><p>"We advise those people not to park scooters in the river," he told the paper.</p><p>The recovery mission in the river drew a small crowd along the seawall in downtown Portland, seemingly all curious by the police activity.</p><p>"It kind of sucks to see them being abused like that," Ryan Alexander told FOX12.</p><p>Many of the scooters appeared to be rusted, but the sheriff's office said the lights on one were still working.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sergeant Dangler says the lights are still working on this 🛴<br>It was recovered from the bottom of the Willamette River today!<br>I wonder if it will still run?! <a href="https://t.co/eTFAy72dYC">pic.twitter.com/eTFAy72dYC</a></p>— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/MultCoSO/status/1143615218624294912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>A Lime spokesperson told Fox News vandalizing scooters is "wrong and only harms those who rely on these vehicles every day as an affordable, convenient way to get around."</p><p>"If anyone sees a Lime scooter that they suspect is being tampered with or vandalized, we ask that they please immediately report it to our 24/7 customer service team, available through the app, email (support@li.me), and phone or text (1-888-LIME-345)," the spokesperson added.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/oregon-deputies-pull-out-57-electric-scooters-bikes-out-of-portland-river" target="_blank"><strong>Read updates at FOXNews.com.</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy" title="Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy" data-articleId="415272407" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Chick_fil_A_worker_jumps_out_of_drive_th_0_7454145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Chick_fil_A_worker_jumps_out_of_drive_th_0_7454145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Chick_fil_A_worker_jumps_out_of_drive_th_0_7454145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Chick_fil_A_worker_jumps_out_of_drive_th_0_7454145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Chick_fil_A_worker_jumps_out_of_drive_th_0_7454145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The teen heard a woman in the drive-thru line scream that her son was choking, so he jumped out of the window and ran to the rescue." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia said he’s feeling like a “hero” after hopping through a drive-thru window to save a young boy from choking.</p><p>On Wednesday, Logan Simmons was working the drive-thru of the chicken-centric chain’s Stonebridge Village location in Flowery Branch when he heard a woman in the drive-thru line scream that her son was being choked by the seat belt in her car, WSB-TV reports .</p><p>Springing into action, the Hall County teenager leapt through the window and ran to the rescue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room" title="Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges" data-articleId="415272387" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police announced on Friday that they have taken a person into custody in connection with the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks, after the SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident early Friday morning. </p><p>Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, who police have identified as the suspect, will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of Lueck, 23, according to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.</p><p>"This is one of the most difficult phone calls I've ever made, as both Greg and his wife, Diana, were devastated and heartbroken by this news," Brown said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-hailed-a-hero-after-catching-toddler-falling-from-second-story-window-in-turkey" title="Teen hailed a hero after catching toddler falling from second-story window in Turkey" data-articleId="415260067" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wow__Teen_hailed_a_hero_after_catching_t_0_7453762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wow__Teen_hailed_a_hero_after_catching_t_0_7453762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wow__Teen_hailed_a_hero_after_catching_t_0_7453762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wow__Teen_hailed_a_hero_after_catching_t_0_7453762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wow__Teen_hailed_a_hero_after_catching_t_0_7453762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Viral CCTV footage captured the moment a man caught a young girl who fell from the second-floor window of a Turkish building." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen hailed a hero after catching toddler falling from second-story window in Turkey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A young Algerian man is being hailed a hero after a video of him catching a young girl who fell from the second-floor window of a Turkish building has gone viral.</p><p>Feuzi Zabaat, 17, was walking down a street in the Fatih district of Istanbul last week when he saw a little girl play near an open window, the Suadi Gazette reported.</p><p>CCTV footage, that has since gone viral, shows Zabaat in a yellow shirt standing in the street watching as he appears to sense imminent danger. 