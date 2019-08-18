Court documents viewed by WTAE say the couple then claimed Easton died on July 3 from respiratory distress syndrome shortly after being born at Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, yet police couldn’t find any records of the mother or child at that facility or coroner’s office.
DiLascio also said she called the funeral home where the couple claimed the child was cremated – only to be told there was no account in the family's name.
“I couldn’t go. I knew that this was fake,” she told WTAE when asked about the memorial service that apparently was held for Easton. “I couldn’t go and sit and watch this go on, and know the truth.”
A Facebook profile purportedly belonging to Geoffrey Lang then posted a link on July 7 to a GoFundMe page set up for Easton.
“Please keep my wife and I in your thoughts and prayer. Our son Easton was born with fluid in his lungs and passed away a few hours after he was born,” the post read. “We would greatly appreciate if as many of you guys could share this and if u are stable enough to do so is donate also to help pay for the funeral expenses and medical bills.”
An obituary also was published in Easton’s name, claiming the child “weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz, and was 17 inches long.
“Easton's parents were blessed with just a little over 5 hours before he went to his heavenly home at 8:20 am,” it read. “Easton experienced holding hands and hugs and kisses with his mommy and daddy and being told uncountable number of ‘I love yous.’"
GoFundMe said the page raised 15 donations totaling $550 – but the site says those donations will now be returned.
"This type of behavior is not tolerated on GoFundMe,” the website said in a statement to WTAE. “We will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials during their investigation and we will issue full refunds to all donors.”
The couple is set to appear in court in October.
Posted Aug 18 2019 12:27AM EDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 12:37AM EDT
A man walking through a South Carolina school campus was nearly hit by lightning, security camera showed.
The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway on Thursday.
The video showed school counselor Romulus McNeill holding an umbrella and walking on the sidewalk as a lightning bolt struck nearby. The strike startled him, causing him to drop his umbrella as he jumped.
Posted Aug 17 2019 10:32PM EDT
Getting killed by police is a leading cause of death for young black men and boys in the U.S., a new study finds.
Black men and boys are 2.5 times more likely than white men and boys to die during a police encounter, according to the study published this month in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Overall, about one in 1,000 black men and boys in the U.S. can expect to die at the hands of a police officer.
Posted Aug 17 2019 08:36PM EDT
An adorable photo of a group of service dogs sitting in a Canadian theater last week catching a production of "Billy Elliot" has gone viral.
The photo shows the crowd of mainly poodles and golden retrievers taking up at least four rows and attentively watching the stage during the Stratford Festival in Ontario. The objective was to prevent fur from flying during live theater so the pups can help their handlers navigate a theater atmosphere.
"It's important to prepare the dogs for any activity the handler may like to attend," said Laura Mackenzie, owner of K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs and who spearheaded the outing, told CBC radio .