Poachers sought for leaving live deer with arrows stuck in them

Posted: Apr 29 2018 10:48AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29 2018 11:00AM EDT

Oregon - It's a miracle these deer are alive, but Oregon State Police and Central Point Fish and Wildlife officials want to catch whomever is shooting the arrows into the wildlife in the Shady Cove area.

Citizens reported seeing the deer walking around with arrows sticking out of their bodies.

Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to the Shady Cove area, southwest of Crater Lake National Park, and found two deer with arrows in their neck and head respectively. There are reports of a third deer also stuck with an arrow.

The two deer recovered were tranquilized and treated for their injuries which were not life threatening.

A reward for information is being offered by the Oregon Hunters Association through the Turn-In-Poachers program (TIP) 1-800-452-7888.

 

