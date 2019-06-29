< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415470252" data-article-version="1.0">Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store</h1>
</header> fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store" data-title="Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store" addthis:title="Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415470252.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415470252");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415470252_415473346_141474"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415470252_415473346_141474";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415473346","video":"579616","title":"Oklahoma%20mother%20arrested%20after%20leaving%20baby%20in%20hot%20car%20outside%20liquor%20store%2C%20police%20say","caption":"Police%20in%20Oklahoma%20arrested%20a%20mother%20after%20they%20said%20she%20left%20her%20baby%20in%20a%20hot%20car%20while%20she%20shopped%20at%20a%20liquor%20store.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F29%2FOklahoma_mother_arrested_after_leaving_b_0_7457400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F29%2FOklahoma_mother_arrested_after_leaving_baby_in_h_579616_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656452772%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dun_YkY8C0G_YChNpWUIPYOqKGqQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3fZgs5WlXdlSGTohDglaT0FgZWNKoF1QgTotlaWBOmBHeZOhnBesgiTG0"}},"createDate":"Jun 29 2019 05:46PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415470252_415473346_141474",video:"579616",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Oklahoma_mother_arrested_after_leaving_b_0_7457400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520in%2520Oklahoma%2520arrested%2520a%2520mother%2520after%2520they%2520said%2520she%2520left%2520her%2520baby%2520in%2520a%2520hot%2520car%2520while%2520she%2520shopped%2520at%2520a%2520liquor%2520store.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/29/Oklahoma_mother_arrested_after_leaving_baby_in_h_579616_1800.mp4?Expires=1656452772&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=un_YkY8C0G_YChNpWUIPYOqKGqQ",eventLabel:"Oklahoma%20mother%20arrested%20after%20leaving%20baby%20in%20hot%20car%20outside%20liquor%20store%2C%20police%20say-415473346",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3fZgs5WlXdlSGTohDglaT0FgZWNKoF1QgTotlaWBOmBHeZOhnBesgiTG0"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store?fbclid=IwAR3fZgs5WlXdlSGTohDglaT0FgZWNKoF1QgTotlaWBOmBHeZOhnBesgiTG0">FOX 13 News staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-415470252"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 05:46PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415470252").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415470252").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-415470252" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415470252-415470802"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Tulsa County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Tulsa County Jail)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415470252-415470802" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Tulsa County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Tulsa County Jail)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415470252" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OWASSO, Okla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Police in Oklahoma arrested a mother after they said she left her baby in a hot car while she shopped at a liquor store.</p><p>Owasso police officers responded to the liquor store's parking lot on Wednesday after a woman said she could hear a distressed child inside of a car.</p><p>Body cam footage showed one of the officers trying to open all the vehicle's doors, which were locked.</p><p>Two women exited the store, and were immediately put in handcuffs by the officers.</p><p>"What the hell were you thinking?" one officer asked the driver of the vehicle.</p> <div id='continue-text-415470252' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415470252' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415470252' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415470252', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415470252'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Both women could be heard protesting that they thought the air conditioning was on in the car at the time.</p><p>Officers said the 14-month-old child was only wearing a wet diaper and showed signs of medical distress, according to <a href="https://www.fox23.com/news/owasso-mother-arrested-accused-of-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-at-liquor-store/962050954" target="_blank">FOX 23</a>.</p><p>Police said the baby was likely left alone in the car for 15 to 20 minutes. Temperatures in the area reached a high of 92 degrees that day, according to the <a href="https://weather.com/weather/monthly/l/Owasso+OK+74055:4:US" target="_blank">Weather Channel</a>.</p><p>The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check, then released to Oklahoma's Department of Human Services.</p><p>The child's mother, 24-year-old Gretchen Markovics, was arrested on charges of child endangerment. 