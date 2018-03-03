< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 10 dead issues from the 2019 Florida legislative session Florida legislative session"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405275764");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405275764-317264583"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stock photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Stock photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405275764-317264583" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/03/03/florida-state-capital-P_1520093852466_5030903_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, By Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida
Posted May 06 2019 04:55PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-405275764").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-405275764").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405275764" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Maybe next year.</p><p>When lawmakers hit the road Saturday after ending the 2019 legislative session, they left behind hundreds of bills and issues that did not pass. But there’s always the 2020 session, which will start in eight short months.</p><p>Here are 10 high-profile issues that didn’t make it through the Legislature:</p><p><strong>--- ABORTION: </strong>The House approved a measure that would have required parental consent before minors could have abortions, but the issue stalled in the Senate. Lawmakers also did not pass a proposal that would have barred doctors from performing abortions after fetal heartbeats are detected.</p><p><strong>--- CAMPUS SURVEYS: </strong>With some Republicans raising concerns about indoctrination on college campuses, the House supported a proposal that would have required surveying faculty members and students about their ideological viewpoints. But the Senate balked at the idea and refused to include it in a higher-education package.</p> <div id='continue-text-405275764' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405275764' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405275764' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405275764', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405275764'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>--- CONSTITUTION REVISION COMMISSION: </strong>Though many lawmakers were unhappy with proposals placed on the November ballot by the state Constitution Revision Commission, they did not agree on plans to rein in --- or even eliminate --- the powerful panel. The Senate passed two measure targeting the commission, but the House didn’t follow suit.</p><p><strong>--- FRACKING: </strong>With support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, environmentalists hoped lawmakers would ban the oil- and gas-drilling technique known as “fracking.” But the issue died in the House and the Senate, after a controversy emerged about allowing another drilling technique that uses many of the same chemicals as fracking.</p><p><strong>--- GAMBLING: </strong>Powerful Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida negotiated for weeks on a possible gambling deal that could have included sports betting in the state. But time ran out on the issue without a bill being introduced. DeSantis said Saturday he will work on reaching a deal with the tribe.</p><p><strong>--- GENETIC INFORMATION: </strong>The Senate in the closing days of the session did not take up a House proposal that would have prevented life insurance companies from using genetic-testing information in making decisions about customers’ policies. Supporters of the proposal pointed to privacy concerns, while the insurance industry argued it was over-regulation.</p><p><strong>--- MARIJUANA POTENCY:</strong> Though lawmakers in March approved allowing patients to smoke medical marijuana, they split on a House plan that would have limited the level of euphoria-inducing THC in smokable pot. The House backed the limit, saying high levels of THC can lead to psychosis. But the Senate refused to go along with the limit.</p><p><strong>--- NURSE PRACTITIONER POWERS: </strong>While House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, pushed through major health-care legislation, he was unable to get the Senate to agree to a proposal that would have allowed advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to work independently from doctors.</p><p><strong>--- SCHOOL BOARD TERM LIMITS:</strong> Republicans in recent years have frequently floated the idea of imposing eight-year term limits on members of county school boards. But proposals aimed at placing the issue on the 2020 ballot stalled in the House and the Senate this year amid opposition from many school districts.</p><p><strong>--- SMOKING AGE: </strong>In an issue that became known as “T21,” the Senate passed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. The proposal also would have banned local governments from passing ordinances dealing with the minimum age. More Politics Stories Stressing diversity, Castor takes over as Tampa mayor
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted May 01 2019 01:52PM EDT
Updated May 01 2019 01:55PM EDT
The city of Tampa has a new mayor. Former police chief Jane Castor took over the reins from bob Buckhorn this morning.

Following her landslide -- and landmark -- victory over businessman David Straz, Castor said this sends a "resounding message to the nation that Tampa celebrates its diversity and lifts everyone up in a positive way."

She's referring to being Tampa's first ever openly gay mayor and only the 37th in the country. Major school vouchers program passes
Posted Apr 30 2019 07:46PM EDT
Updated May 01 2019 05:18AM EDT
Two decades after then-Gov. Jeb Bush started a broad push for school choice, the Florida House on Tuesday approved a closely watched expansion that will provide vouchers to thousands of children to attend private schools.

As a sign of the significance of the bill (SB 7070), Bush made a rare appearance in the Capitol and was seated on the House floor for the vote. He was flanked by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, another longtime voucher supporter, and Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill, which features the creation of the "Family Empowerment Scholarship Program." Under that voucher program, state money will be used next year to pay for as many as 18,000 students to attend private schools, with the number of students slowly increasing in future years. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major school vouchers program passes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 07:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 05:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two decades after then-Gov. Jeb Bush started a broad push for school choice, the Florida House on Tuesday approved a closely watched expansion that will provide vouchers to thousands of children to attend private schools.</p><p>As a sign of the significance of the bill (SB 7070), Bush made a rare appearance in the Capitol and was seated on the House floor for the vote. He was flanked by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, another longtime voucher supporter, and Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton.</p><p>Gov. Former Vice President Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential campaign
Posted Apr 25 2019 06:05AM EDT
Updated Apr 25 2019 08:09AM EDT
Joe Biden has officially launched his presidential campaign for 2020, making him the 20th Democratic candidate to join the race.

The former vice president announced his third run for president in a video released online Thursday.

Biden joins a diverse set of contenders, including six women, five people of color, and one member of the LGBTQ community. At 76 years old, he is the second-oldest, but he has the most political experience of any candidate. Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__1_7232447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-voters-will-decide-confederate-statue-s-fate" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Confederate_statue_s_fate_in_hands_of_vo_2_7230960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County voters will decide confederate statue's fate</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-fire-rescue-chief-resigns-after-release-of-independent-report" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Fire_victim_s_family_calls_for_county_ma_2_7231892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County Fire Rescue chief resigns after release of independent report</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/parents-continue-battle-to-discontinue-chemotherapy-treatments-for-son-s-cancer" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Doctors_to_testify_about_boy_s_cancer_tr_0_7232263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents continue battle to discontinue chemotherapy treatments for son's cancer</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/in-5-years-23-pedestrian-have-died-on-3-of-tampa-s-busiest-roadways" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_1_7231996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In 5 years, 23 pedestrian have died on 3 of Tampa's busiest roadways</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 