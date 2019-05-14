< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gov. DeSantis to join Pres. Trump at Villages event DeSantis to join Pres. Trump at Villages event</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-431035082" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gov. DeSantis to join Pres. Trump at Villages event&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/gov-desantis-to-join-pres-trump-at-villages-event" data-title="Gov. DeSantis to join Pres. Trump at Villages event" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics/gov-desantis-to-join-pres-trump-at-villages-event" addthis:title="Gov. DeSantis to join Pres. By Ana Ceballos, The News Service of Florida
Posted Oct 02 2019 11:50AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 11:51AM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on hand when President Donald Trump visits friendly turf Thursday in The Villages, but two of the president's other closest Florida allies won't accompany him. (NSF)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on hand when President Donald Trump visits friendly turf Thursday in The Villages, but two of the president’s other closest Florida allies won’t accompany him.</p><p>Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters and Congressman Matt Gaetz have prior commitments and will not be able to attend the president’s event, which is happening in the midst of a U.S. House impeachment inquiry into the president.</p><p>The Thursday afternoon event in the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is expected to draw a crowd of Trump supporters at the sprawling retirement community, a Republican stronghold where Trump overwhelmingly won in 2016. The Villages includes parts of Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.</p><p>“Sadly,” Gaetz said in a text message, he won’t be able to attend because of being “previously committed to a base visit and other events in my district.”</p><p>The Panhandle Republican has described the impeachment inquiry as hinging on “rumors, based on faulty evidence, and based on a blood lust for the president politically that does not serve our nation well.” </p> <div id='continue-text-431035082' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431035082' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431035082' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431035082', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431035082'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Gaetz has regularly attended Trump events in Florida, including Trump’s ceremonial 2020 re-election campaign kickoff in Orlando and a Panhandle rally this year. </p><p>Gruters, who doubles as chairman of the Florida GOP and as a state senator from Sarasota, has also been a usual fixture at the president’s Sunshine State events. This time around, though, he will be absent due to a prior engagement with Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg.</p><p>As members of the Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, which Brandes chairs, the lawmakers had scheduled visits at Florida prisons, according to Max Goodman, an adviser for Gruters.</p><p>DeSantis, whose support from Trump is widely credited for his win in the 2018 gubernatorial race, will attend the Villages event with the president, Meredith Beatrice, a DeSantis spokeswoman, confirmed Wednesday morning.</p><p>Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis also will be present. </p><p>The governor and the first lady have accompanied Trump at Florida rallies, including the president’s 2020 re-election launch in Orlando. Florida is a battleground state in presidential races and played a key role in Trump’s 2016 win.</p><p>Ron DeSantis, a former congressman, has defended Trump during the impeachment inquiry by saying the events in Washington are a “charade.” He also has rallied supporters on behalf of the state Republican Party to raise money for a “President Protection Fund.”</p><p>At the Thursday event, the president is expected to talk about his administration’s health-care agenda, as well as sign an executive order related to “improving the Medicare program in the United States,” according to a White House official.</p><p>But as is usually the case, Trump is also likely to bring his signature brand of speaking that caters to his GOP base. More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_1280_720_1570029052954_7684205_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_1280_720_1570029052954_7684205_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_1280_720_1570029052954_7684205_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_1280_720_1570029052954_7684205_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/bernie_1568065808647_7647289_ver1.0_1280_720_1570029052954_7684205_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders canceling events until 'further notice' due to artery blockage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bernie Sanders' campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances "until further notice."</p><p>The 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits."</p><p>His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn't mention any health concerns about the candidate. Shakir said the "state of the campaign is strong" and he played up Sanders' strong fundraising total for the third quarter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/pompeo-confirms-he-was-on-trumps-ukraine-telephone-call" title="Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call" data-articleId="431023243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Pompeo_confirms_he_was_on_Ukraine_call_0_7683892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Pompeo_confirms_he_was_on_Ukraine_call_0_7683892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Pompeo_confirms_he_was_on_Ukraine_call_0_7683892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Pompeo_confirms_he_was_on_Ukraine_call_0_7683892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Pompeo_confirms_he_was_on_Ukraine_call_0_7683892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under increasing scrutiny from House Democrats leading impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Lee </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 08:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Wednesday that he was on the telephone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president that is the subject of an impeachment inquiry back in Washington.</p><p>"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said in Rome during a news conference with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio.</p><p>Pompeo did not say whether he thought the contents of the July 25 call were inappropriate or whether he believed they warranted the complaint of an intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the impeachment probe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/moody-democrats-fight-primary-elections-proposal" title="Moody, Democrats fight primary elections proposal" data-articleId="431033438" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Moody, Democrats fight primary elections proposal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Democratic Party filed briefs Tuesday arguing that the state Supreme Court should block a proposed constitutional amendment that would overhaul Florida’s primary-elections process.</p><p>The political committee All Voters Vote is seeking to put the proposed amendment on the November 2020 ballot. Under the proposal, registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation.</p><p>The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. 