McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall

By LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press

Posted Aug 08 2019 08:42PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 08:56PM EDT "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422943271");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422943271-422944604"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol August 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol August 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON (AP) - Shifting the gun violence debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he now wants to consider background checks and other bills, setting up a potentially pivotal moment when lawmakers return in the fall.

The Republican leader won't be calling senators back to work early, as some are demanding. But he told a Kentucky radio station that President Donald Trump called him Thursday morning and they talked about several ideas. The president, he said, is "anxious to get an outcome and so am I."</p><p>Stakes are high for all sides, but particularly for Trump and his party. Republicans have long opposed expanding background checks - a bill passed by the Democratic-led House is stalled in the Senate - but they face enormous pressure to do something after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 31 people. McConnell, who is facing protests outside his Louisville home, can shift attention back to Democrats by showing a willingness to engage ahead of the 2020 election.</p><p>"What we can't do is fail to pass something," McConnell said. He noted "there's a lot of support" publicly for background checks. "Those are two items that for sure will be front and center as we see what we can come together on and pass."</p><p>Trump has been interested in federal background checks before - and tweeted Monday about them - only to drop the issue later, a turnaround similar to his reversal on gun proposals after the 2018 high school shooting at Parkland, Fla.</p><p>The powerful National Rifle Association and its allies on Capitol Hill have long wielded influence, but the gun lobby's grip on Democrats started slipping some time ago, and it's unclear how much sway the NRA and other gun groups still hold over Republicans in the Trump era.</p><p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump assured them in phone calls Thursday he will review the House-passed bill that expands federal background checks for firearm sales.</p><p>In a joint statement, they said Trump called them individually after Pelosi sent a letter asking the president to order the Senate back to Washington immediately to consider gun violence measures.</p><p>Schumer and Pelosi said they told Trump the best way to address gun violence is for the Senate to take up and pass the House bill. Trump, they said, "understood our interest in moving as quickly as possible to help save lives."</p><p>The politics of gun control are shifting amid the frequency and toll of mass shootings. Spending to support candidates backing tougher gun control measures - mostly Democrats - surged in the 2018 midterms, even as campaign spending by the NRA declined.</p><p>NRA chief Wayne LaPierre said in rare public statement Thursday that some federal gun-control proposals "would make millions of law-abiding Americans less safe and less able to defend themselves and their loved ones."</p><p>The organization said proposals being discussed in Congress would not have prevented the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that killed 31 people.</p><p>McConnell has been under pressure from Democrats, and others, to bring senators back to Washington after the back-to-back weekend shootings.</p><p>Earlier, more than 200 mayors, including those in Dayton and El Paso, urged the Senate to return to the Capitol. "Our nation can no longer wait," they wrote.</p><p>McConnell on Thursday rejected the idea of reconvening the Senate, saying calling senators back now would just lead to people "scoring points and nothing would happen."</p><p>Instead, the GOP leader wants to spend the August recess talking with Democratic and Republican senators to see what's possible. Senators have been talking among themselves, and holding conference calls, to sort out strategy.</p><p>"If we do it prematurely it'll just be another frustrating position for all of us and for the public," he said.</p><p>The politics of gun violence are difficult for Republicans, including McConnell. He could risk losing support as he seeks reelection in Kentucky if he were to back restricting access to firearms and ammunition. Other Republicans, including those in Colorado, Maine and swing states, also would face difficult votes, despite the clamor for gun laws.</p><p>GOP senators are also considering changes to the existing federal background check system, modeled on a law signed last year that improved the National Instant Criminal Background Check system, as well as increased penalties for hate crimes.</p><p>While many of those proposals have bipartisan support, Democrats are unlikely to agree to them without consideration of the more substantive background checks bill.</p><p>"We Democrats are not going to settle for half-measures so Republicans can feel better and try to push the issue of gun violence off to the side," Schumer said Wednesday.</p><p>Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who, along with Sen. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who will address a counter-rally in his hometown of El Paso during the president's visit.</p><p>As he left the White House, Trump defended his rhetoric while strongly criticizing those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, returning to political arguing even as he called for unity.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-condemns-racism-calls-for-bipartisan-cooperation-following-mass-shootings" title="Trump condemns racism, calls for bipartisan cooperation following mass shootings" data-articleId="422237129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1159892418_1565018328031_7573388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks alongside Vice President Mike Pence about the mass shootings from the White House in Washington, DC, August 5, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump condemns racism, calls for bipartisan cooperation following mass shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation's gun laws.</p><p>Trump said he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided scant details and has reneged on previous promises after mass shootings.</p><p>"We vow to act with urgent resolve," Trump said Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-claims-he-wants-strong-background-checks-on-guns_" title="Trump claims he wants stronger gun measures, doesn't say how" data-articleId="422229300" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Trump claims he wants stronger gun measures, doesn't say how

By Associated Press

Posted Aug 05 2019 07:43AM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 10:03AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to "come together" after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump, who will make remarks later Monday, tweeted about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He said: "We can never forget them, and those many who came before them."</p><p>....this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/website-where-alleged-gunman-posted-manifesto-shuts-down"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Website_used_by_alleged_gunman_shuts_dow_1_7583114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Website_used_by_alleged_gunman_shuts_dow_1_20190809033110"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Website where alleged gunman posted 'manifesto' shuts down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-across-us-including-st-pete-and-tampa-sign-letter-urging-congress-to-act-on-gun-laws"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_20190809023819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayors across US, including St. Pete and Tampa, sign letter urging Congress to act on gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-s-bus-tracking-app-being-tested-in-polk-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_20190809023911"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen's bus-tracking app being tested in Polk County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/82-juvenile-sex-trafficking-victims-rescued-67-suspects-arrested-in-nationwide-fbi-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/publicimage_fbisexstingarrest_080819_1565300651324_7582047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sex-trafficking suspect is in handcuffs during Operation Independence Day in the Houston area. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-across-us-including-st-pete-and-tampa-sign-letter-urging-congress-to-act-on-gun-laws" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayors across US, including St. Pete and Tampa, sign letter urging Congress to act on gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-s-bus-tracking-app-being-tested-in-polk-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen's bus-tracking app being tested in Polk County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mcconnell-wants-to-consider-gun-background-checks-in-fall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;01&#x3a;&#x20;Senate&#x20;Majority&#x20;Leader&#x20;Mitch&#x20;McConnell&#x20;&#x28;R-KY&#x29;&#x20;walks&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;series&#x20;of&#x20;votes&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;August&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-texas-gun-laws-will-relax-restrictions-allowing-guns-on-schools-campuses-churches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Art&#x20;and&#x20;Diana&#x20;Ramirez&#x20;of&#x20;Austin&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;pistols&#x20;in&#x20;custom-made&#x20;holsters&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;open&#x20;carry&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Erich&#x20;Schlegel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-boy-2-died-in-sweltering-van-at-daycare-after-driver-turned-off-safety-alarm-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida boy, 2, died in sweltering van at daycare after driver turned off safety alarm, report says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 