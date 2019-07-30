< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation
By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 30 2019 09:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 06:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 09:34PM EDT facebook
twitter
email (FOX 13/NSF)</strong> - A proposal to change Florida's primary voting regulations could offer voters more freedom, but would also turn the process on its head.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>A proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp Florida’s primary-elections process has been formally sent to the state Supreme Court for review of the ballot wording.</p><p>Attorney General Ashley Moody says she looked at the proposal's language to make sure it didn’t seem misleading.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"That particular amendment, I found was clear and passed it along to the Supreme Court, and now they will have to take that review and make that determination that it complies with the statute,” Moody said.</p><p>The proposal, which supporters hope to place on the November 2020 ballot, would allow all registered voters to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation. Most politicos refer to the proposed changes as a "top two" or "jungle" primary.</p><p>In this case, two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. They can be from any party; it doesn't have to be Republican or Democrat.</p><p><u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Political analyst Jim Davis the proposed system is the same as California's.</p><p>"You could have two republicans facing off each other; you could have an independent, Democrat or independent democrats,” Davis said. “This gives freedom to the voters, so regardless of your party affiliation, you'll get a chance to vote."</p><p>Along with needing Supreme Court approval of the ballot wording, backers of proposed constitutional amendments need to submit at least 766,200 valid petition signatures. (Photo courtesy of Ellonn Smartt) " title="Hand next to Jaden Banner_1564531363168.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_20190730223403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby found near Philly"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-delivery-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-stealing-dog-from-mans-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, of Crowley, Texas, is shown in a mugshot. (Photo credit: Parker County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_amazondrivermug_073019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amazon delivery driver arrested on suspicion of stealing dog from man's home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 