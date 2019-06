- Voting in the 2020 presidential election is more than a year and half away, but both parties are already mobilizing for a fierce and expensive battle in Florida.

For President Donald Trump, there are few paths to victory that don't include winning Florida's 29 electoral votes. To that end, he's staging a reelection rally in the state on Tuesday, this one in Orlando.

Around 24 hours before the rally, a line of Trump supporters formed outside Orlando's Amway Center.

Folks started lining up at 5 a.m. Monday to witness President Trump kick-off his 2020 re-election campaign. President Trump tweeted out Monday morning that 100,000 people have registered for tickets to the rally, but the venue only holds 20,000.

Ticketed supporters will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the Trump campaign.

Continue reading below

"It's like 30 hours, but it'll be worth it," said Gary Ruot, Trump supporter, about camping out for the event.

"We know that there's gonna be a lot of people here, so we decided to get here early and we're hoping to get really close and close as possible as we can get to Trump," said Nathan Gunn, Trump supporter.

Democratic candidates are planning two nights of primary debates in Miami later this month.

The Associated Press and FOX 35 WOFL contributed to this report.