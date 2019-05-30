< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'

Posted May 30 2019 05:47PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 06:01PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:03PM EDT

By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/president-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads" data-title="Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/president-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads" addthis:title="Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409913232.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409913232");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409913232_409918818_179929"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409913232_409918818_179929";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409918818","video":"569578","title":"Time-lapse%3A%20President%20Trump%20salutes%20each%20Air%20Force%20Academy%20grad","caption":"President%20Trump%20shook%20the%20hand%20of%20every%20single%20Air%20Force%20Academy%20graduate%20today%20%E2%80%93%20all%20991%20of%20them.%20It%20took%2082%20minutes%20to%20salute%20each%20new%20lieutenant.%20Here%E2%80%99s%20a%20supercut%20of%20each%20one","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FTime_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FTime_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_Air_For_569578_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653861640%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPbK2hhcDZ2ZiGKOmzkkesfV0uhE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fpresident-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 06:01PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409913232_409918818_179929",video:"569578",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"President%2520Trump%2520shook%2520the%2520hand%2520of%2520every%2520single%2520Air%2520Force%2520Academy%2520graduate%2520today%2520%25E2%2580%2593%2520all%2520991%2520of%2520them.%2520It%2520took%252082%2520minutes%2520to%2520salute%2520each%2520new%2520lieutenant.%2520Here%25E2%2580%2599s%2520a%2520supercut%2520of%2520each%2520one",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_Air_For_569578_1800.mp4?Expires=1653861640&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PbK2hhcDZ2ZiGKOmzkkesfV0uhE",eventLabel:"Time-lapse%3A%20President%20Trump%20salutes%20each%20Air%20Force%20Academy%20grad-409918818",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fpresident-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 30 2019 05:47PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 06:01PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:03PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409913232").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409913232").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-409913232" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409913232-409911700"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. President Donald J. Trump salutes as he arrives to attend the 2019 U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony Thursday, May 30, 3019 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409913232-409911700" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. President Donald J. Trump salutes as he arrives to attend the 2019 U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony Thursday, May 30, 3019 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409913232" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump told newly minted Air Force officers on Thursday that "to dominate the future, America must rule the skies."</p><p>Speaking at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement, Trump praised the class of "rock-ribbed American patriots" and paid tribute to them for choosing "a harder path and a higher calling" to protect the United States.</p><p>"It's tougher," Trump said. "But in the end it's better. You'll see."</p><p>Trump said the academy's 991 graduates were joining the "long blue line," saying no one can foresee the challenges they will face, but that no matter what, "You are going to be ready to serve. You are going to be ready to lead."</p><p>The U.S. president traditionally rotates commencements among the four service academies, and Thursday marked Trump's first address to Air Force Academy graduates.</p> <div id='continue-text-409913232' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409913232' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409913232' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409913232', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409913232'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Trump used the opportunity to highlight his administration's investments in defense spending, saying, "Our military is stronger, mightier and more powerful with all of that new aircraft than ever before."</p><p>He said these investments would ensure the country can "Deter any aggressor and thrash any foe."</p><p>Trump was introduced by Heather Wilson, a graduate of the academy making her final public appearance as secretary of the Air Force.</p><p>"There is nation outside of this stadium depending on you," she told graduates.</p><p>Gen. David Goldfein, the Air Force chief of staff, warned that "Many of you will face the ultimate test in combat as together we defend this great experiment called democracy." But he said they were up to the task.</p><p>Trump said he would remain at the ceremony to congratulate every one of the nearly 1,000 new second lieutenants, as well as view the customary hat-toss and Thunderbirds fly-by. More News Stories

Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
Posted May 30 2019 05:50PM EDT

Louisiana's Democratic governor signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy Thursday, a move that puts him squarely in line with the leaders of other conservative Southern states while provoking anger from members of his own party.

With his signature, Gov. John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama's gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

Louisiana's law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'
By Amy Lieu
Posted May 30 2019 04:58PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:11PM EDT

The U.S. Energy Department rebranded liquid natural gas exports as "molecules of U.S. freedom" and "freedom gas" in an announcement on Tuesday about authorizing LNG exports from Freeport LNG.

The DOE approved additional exports of domestically produced natural gas from the Freeport LNG Terminal located on Quintana Island, Texas, according to a press release. The announcement was made at the Tenth Clean Energy Ministerial in Vancouver, Canada, where the DOE is "highlighting its efforts to advance clean energy," the release said.

"With the U.S. in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of U.S. freedom to be exported to the world," said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg, who signed the export order and was also in attendance at the Clean Energy Ministerial.

Clooneys offer Italian double-date as part of charity fundraiser
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 30 2019 04:38PM EDT

When you think of celebrity power couples, the Clooneys are probably at the top of that list.

Now, actor George Clooney and his wife, celebrated human rights attorney Amal Clooney, are inviting one lucky couple to join them on a double date.

It's part of a contest hosted by Omaze and includes flights and hotel accommodations, plus an invitation to join the Clooneys at their Lake Como, Italy home for lunch and the chance to share a toast with the superstar couple. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2017 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Louisiana's Democratic governor signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy Thursday, a move that puts him squarely in line with the leaders of other conservative Southern states while provoking anger from members of his own party.</p><p>With his signature, Gov. John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama's gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions .</p><p>Louisiana's law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas" title="U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/U_S__Energy_Department_rebrands_liquid_n_0_7331869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/U_S__Energy_Department_rebrands_liquid_n_0_7331869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/U_S__Energy_Department_rebrands_liquid_n_0_7331869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/U_S__Energy_Department_rebrands_liquid_n_0_7331869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/U_S__Energy_Department_rebrands_liquid_n_0_7331869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Energy Department rebranded liquid natural gas exports as “molecules of U.S. freedom” and “freedom gas” in an announcement on Tuesday about authorizing LNG exports from Freeport LNG." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Energy Department rebranded liquid natural gas exports as “molecules of U.S. freedom” and “freedom gas” in an announcement on Tuesday about authorizing LNG exports from Freeport LNG. </p><p>The DOE approved additional exports of domestically produced natural gas from the Freeport LNG Terminal located on Quintana Island, Texas, according to a press release . The announcement was made at the Tenth Clean Energy Ministerial in Vancouver, Canada, where the DOE is “highlighting its efforts to advance clean energy,” the release said. </p><p>“With the U.S. in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of U.S. freedom to be exported to the world,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg, who signed the export order and was also in attendance at the Clean Energy Ministerial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/clooneys-offer-italian-double-date-as-part-of-charity-fundraiser" title="Clooneys offer Italian double-date as part of charity fundraiser" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/clooney%20omaze%20giveaway_1559248485467.JPG_7331827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/clooney%20omaze%20giveaway_1559248485467.JPG_7331827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/clooney%20omaze%20giveaway_1559248485467.JPG_7331827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/clooney%20omaze%20giveaway_1559248485467.JPG_7331827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/clooney%20omaze%20giveaway_1559248485467.JPG_7331827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clooneys offer Italian double-date as part of charity fundraiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When you think of celebrity power couples, the Clooneys are probably at the top of that list.</p><p>Now, actor George Clooney and his wife, celebrated human rights attorney Amal Clooney, are inviting one lucky couple to join them on a double date.</p><p>It's part of a contest hosted by Omaze and includes flights and hotel accommodations, plus an invitation to join the Clooneys at their Lake Como, Italy home for lunch and the chance to share a toast with the superstar couple.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> Featured Videos

Tampa's recycling trucks display student artwork

Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing

Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County school

Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_7332763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_20190530230535"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa's recycling trucks display student artwork</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-testify-in-stand-your-ground-hearing-for-road-rage-killing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teddy Smith attends 'stand your ground' hearing." title="V-TEDDY SMITH STAND YOUR GROUND SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/daughter-of-farmworkers-becomes-class-valedictorian-at-polk-county-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_20190530225118"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County Most Recent

Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing

Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County school

Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg

Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots' id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/witnesses-testify-in-stand-your-ground-hearing-for-road-rage-killing" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND%20SETUP_WTVT34b5_146.mxf.00_00_29_36.Still003_1559257296541.jpg_7332752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teddy&#x20;Smith&#x20;attends&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;stand&#x20;your&#x20;ground&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;hearing&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/daughter-of-farmworkers-becomes-class-valedictorian-at-polk-county-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/premature-baby-improving-after-mother-s-shooting-death-in-st-petersburg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/louisiana-s-democratic-governor-signs-abortion-ban-into-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor&#x20;John&#x20;Bel&#x20;Edwards&#x20;speaks&#x20;onstage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x20;at&#x20;Ernest&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Morial&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x2c;&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;salutes&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Academy&#x20;Graduation&#x20;Ceremony&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;3019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Colorado&#x20;Springs&#x2c;&#x20;Colo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 