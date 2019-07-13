A veteran California sex crimes detective who had been accused of raping a 15-year-old sexual assault victim after he was assigned to investigate her complaint has pleaded guilty to two felonies.

Neil Kimball, 46, pleaded guilty in Ventura County to a lewd act with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse, prosecutors said Wednesday. As part of the plea agreement, Kimball, of Agoura, Calif., faces a three-year sentence in prison. He also has to register as a sex offender.

When he was arrested in November, Kimball was charged with tying up and raping the girl during an incident in Camarillo in 2017.