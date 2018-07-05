Scott Pruitt resigns as head of EPA, Trump tweets

Posted: Jul 05 2018 03:40PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 05 2018 03:50PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05 2018 03:56PM EDT

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt had become a constant source of embarrassment to a president who had entered Washington promising to "Drain the Swamp."

Pruitt has faced an array of ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

He had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

Despite the scandals, Trump has been approving of Pruitt's efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth. Trump writes on Twitter, "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job."

Activists have argued those cuts have endangered the environment.

Trump tweets that Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler will assume the acting administrator position Monday.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Scott Pruitt resigns as head of EPA, Trump tweets
  • Rest of whiskey storage warehouse collapses in Kentucky
  • Mom shoots man who took her car with kids inside
  • President Trump gives Fourth of July wishes, hosts military families picnic
  • Police pull protester off Statue of Liberty
  • Pierre-Paul shares gruesome photos, warning about fireworks
  • Minnesota teen escapes uninjured after driving into large hole in washed-out road
  • Celebrating the Fourth of July with Declaration of Independence reading, parade, fireworks
  • Authorities warn of credit card skimming devices, home burglaries during Fourth of July holiday
  • Cobb County man mows American flag into lawn