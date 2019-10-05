< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Seven toddlers escape Arizona preschool, wander into traffic data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431431591-431431566"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431431591-431431566" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/swing%20set%20generic%20WFLD_1570332772683.jpg_7688742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By Associated Press
Posted Oct 05 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 03:21PM EDT GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) - A suburban Phoenix preschool is under investigation after several toddlers wandered away and onto a street without notice. 

The Arizona Republic reports that seven toddlers walked away from the Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool in Gilbert and into traffic Friday morning. Several drivers had to slam on their brakes, get out of their cars and corral the children, who were as young as about 18 months. 

A teacher at the school told a woman who found the toddlers that nobody had noticed they were gone. They apparently left through a gate that malfunctioned. 

Gilbert police are investigating the incident. 

The school said it contacted the parents of the children involved, suspended teachers and self-reported to the state's childcare licensing agency. 