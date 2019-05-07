< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> preemie, mother gives back to March of Dimes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/after-giving-birth-to-preemie-mother-gives-back-to-march-of-dimes">After giving birth to preemie, mother gives back to March of Dimes</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit">Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key">Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer">Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/after-giving-birth-to-preemie-mother-gives-back-to-march-of-dimes">After giving birth to preemie, mother gives back to March of Dimes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit">Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key">Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer">Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home">ATF, LAPD seize massive collection of weapons from Holmby Hills home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/health/ucf-medical-school-incorporates-culinary-skills">UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting; 2 in custody addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/sheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting" data-title="1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting; 2 in custody" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/sheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting" addthis:title="1 dead, 8 hurt in Colorado school shooting; 2 in custody"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var May 07 2019 09:08PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_405547672_405534097_115017";this.videosJson='[{"id":"405534097","video":"561466","title":"Colorado%20school%20shooting%20leaves%20at%20least%207%20injured%2C%202%20in%20custody%2C%20sheriff%27s%20office%20says","caption":"A%20shooting%20Tuesday%20afternoon%20at%20a%20school%20in%20Colorado%20left%20at%20least%20seven%20people%20injured%20and%20at%20least%20two%20suspects%20were%20in%20custody%2C%20the%20sheriff%27s%20office%20said%2C%20warning%20that%20it%20was%20still%20an%20%22active%20shooter%20situation.%22","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F07%2FColorado_school_shooting_leaves_at_least_0_7232450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F07%2FColorado_school_shooting_leaves_at_least_7_injur_561466_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651878290%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5WskEu6SSh0p31JezJz6ISuU4WY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fsheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting"}},"createDate":"May 07 2019 07:50PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_405547672_405534097_115017",video:"561466",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Colorado_school_shooting_leaves_at_least_0_7232450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520shooting%2520Tuesday%2520afternoon%2520at%2520a%2520school%2520in%2520Colorado%2520left%2520at%2520least%2520seven%2520people%2520injured%2520and%2520at%2520least%2520two%2520suspects%2520were%2520in%2520custody%252C%2520the%2520sheriff%2527s%2520office%2520said%252C%2520warning%2520that%2520it%2520was%2520still%2520an%2520%2522active%2520shooter%2520situation.%2522",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/07/Colorado_school_shooting_leaves_at_least_7_injur_561466_1800.mp4?Expires=1651878290&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5WskEu6SSh0p31JezJz6ISuU4WY",eventLabel:"Colorado%20school%20shooting%20leaves%20at%20least%207%20injured%2C%202%20in%20custody%2C%20sheriff%27s%20office%20says-405534097",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fsheriff-18-year-old-male-student-killed-colorado-school-shooting"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Associated Press
Posted May 07 2019 09:08PM EDT
Video Posted May 07 2019 07:50PM EDT
Updated May 07 2019 09:36PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-405547672").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-405547672").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-405547672" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405547672-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405547672-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405547672-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO - MAY 07: Students move towards a school bus to be evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images) (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images) (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/colorado%20school%20shooting%203_1557267440529.jpg_7232203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo via FoxNews.com" title="colorado school shooting 3_1557267440529.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo via FoxNews.com</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/colorado%20school%20shooting%202_1557261822883.jpg_7230792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="colorado school shooting 2_1557261822883.jpg-404023.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405547672');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/GettyImages-1142130836_1557277840362_7233309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO - MAY 07: Students move towards a school bus to be evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images) HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) - One student has died after a shooting at a suburban Denver, Colorado charter school Tuesday, the Douglas County sheriff confirmed Tuesday evening.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock confirmed via Twitter that an 18-year-old male student was killed in the shooting. Douglas County Coroner Jill Romann has not officially identified the student is stating it's an 18 year old male.

The death appears to be separate from the eight people who were treated at hospitals. 

Two students are listed in serious condition, two are listed as stable with injuries that are not life-threatening, one is in good condition and three have been released. Within minutes, deputies at a nearby sheriff's department substation entered the school and arrested the two suspects after a struggle.

"As officers were arriving at the school, they could still hear gunshots," Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.

"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," Spurlock said. He did not identify the suspects, but said they are an adult and a minor who were not previously known to authorities. Authorities planned to search their homes and a vehicle at the school, he said.

The shooting comes nearly three weeks after neighboring Littleton marked the grim 20th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre that killed 13 people. The two schools are separated by about 7 miles (11 kilometers) in adjacent communities south of Denver.

"Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and was in touch with state and local officials, Deere said.

The STEM School Highlands Ranch is a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

Student Christian Paulson told television station KMGH that he was in study hall when he saw kids running and shouting, "School shooter!"

"And I'm like, what? Is this real or fake? And then I just went after them," Christian Paulson said. "And apparently, this is all real. And I tried to run with my life, but I'm out of breath."

Rocco DeChalk, who lives near the school, told television station KUSA that he saw so many students running past his house that at first he thought it was a gym class. He went outside and saw a teenage boy who had been shot in the back being helped by a teacher and another student.

They brought the boy into his kitchen and alerted a police officer, who sent for an ambulance.

"He made a comment, 'Oh, I'm starting to feel it now,'" DeChalk said. "I told him that was probably the adrenaline kicking in and he was going into shock."

Three area hospitals reported treating eight people in connection with the attack. Two were listed in serious condition, two were listed as stable, one was in good condition and three were released.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were at the school, and medical helicopters landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff's office directed parents to a nearby recreational center to pick up their children. A fleet of school buses arrived and dropped off students, some of whom were crying and holding hands with their classmates as they were helped off. An ambulance also pulled up and let out a half-dozen children, none of whom appeared to be physically injured.

"We know this is a very worrisome situation for parents," Nicholson-Kluth said. "Relatives are worried, and we are trying to get them back together as soon as possible."

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he was making state public-safety resources available to help secure the site and evacuate students.

"The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," he said.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, a gun-control supporter whose congressional district includes STEM, said the gun violence cannot continue.

"It is not enough to send thoughts and prayers. It is empty. It is weak, and it does an injustice to our children who are on the front lines of this violence," he said. It was during news coverage of a police pursuit in East Orlando , when Rodrigues noticed the bike being chased look awfully similar to his.</p><p>“Seen the color bike and said that kind of looks like my bike, I look at it a little more, it’s definitely my bike,” said Rodrigues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home" title="ATF, LAPD seize massive collection of weapons from Holmby Hills home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Massive_collection_of_guns_recovered_fro_0_7237355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Massive_collection_of_guns_recovered_fro_0_7237355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Massive_collection_of_guns_recovered_fro_0_7237355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Massive_collection_of_guns_recovered_fro_0_7237355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Massive_collection_of_guns_recovered_fro_0_7237355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities seized a massive collection of guns from a Holmby Hills home in the 100 block of N Beverly Glen Boulevard on Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ATF, LAPD seize massive collection of weapons from Holmby Hills home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span>, <span class="author">Shelly Insheiwat, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities seized a massive collection of guns from a Holmby Hills home in the 100 block of N Beverly Glen Boulevard on Wednesday.</p><p>According to LAPD and ATF, they received information that a person was selling and manufacturing illegal firearms inside the home. Law enforcement served a search warrant at the home at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.</p><p>They say over 1,000 firearms, mostly rifles and shotguns, were recovered related to this investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/colorado-stem-school-shooting-suspect-makes-first-court-appearance" title="Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Colorado_STEM_school_shooting_suspect_ma_0_7235981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One of two suspects in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, in which one student was killed and eight injured, made his first court appearance on Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of two suspects in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, in which one student was killed and eight injured, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. </p><p>The suspect, Devon Erickson, 18, had his dark, purple-and-pink streaked hair down over his eyes. He bowed and shook his head during the judge’s questions. </p><p>Erickson, wearing a red jumpsuit with orange shoes, nodded frequently in response to the judge. At one point during the hearing, the judge requested a verbal answer to whether he had any questions. He simply replied, “No.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/after-giving-birth-to-preemie-mother-gives-back-to-march-of-dimes"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mother_gives_back_to_March_of_Dimes_1_7236498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mother_gives_back_to_March_of_Dimes_1_20190508230932"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After giving birth to preemie, mother gives back to March of Dimes</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chris RodriguesChris Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_20190508224632"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_20190508220228"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/desantis-signs-bill-allowing-more-armed-teachers" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/P-ARMING%20TEACHERS%20BILL%205_WTVT9d01_146.mxf.00_00_09_30.Still002_1557356499465.jpg_7237043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>DeSantis signs bill allowing more armed teachers</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/hundreds-of-guns-recovered-from-holmby-hills-home" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/08/Over_1_000_guns_recovered_from_home_in_H_0_7237346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ATF, LAPD seize massive collection of weapons from Holmby Hills home</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 