- At first glance, it looks like a winter wonderland in Colorado. But despite summer officially beginning on Friday, snowboarders and skiiers were still able to hit the slopes.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said some areas got up to two feet of snow over the weekend in the mountains.

"Yes, it's the second full day of summer, but we're in the Rockies," NWS tweeted Sunday.

One road in Rocky Mountain National Park even had to be closed due to "snow drifts, ice, and wintry conditions," according to the National Park Service.

