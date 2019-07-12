A 12-year-old boy from New Jersey hand-makes stylish bow ties for animals in shelters to help get them adopted, and now he’s aiming to visit several shelters to provide hands-on help.

Darius Brown loves his four-legged friends and when he learned about all the animals who were displaced from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, he wanted to figure out a way to help.

Darius was diagnosed with speech, comprehension and fine-motor-skill delays when he was 2 years old. At the age of 8, he started making bow ties while helping his sister, Dazhai Brown-Shearz, cut fabric while she was in cosmetology school. It was also a way to improve his motor skills.