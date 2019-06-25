< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Night light: SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/spacex-stp2-falcon-heavy" data-title="Night light: SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/spacex-stp2-falcon-heavy" addthis:title="Night light: SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414574955.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414574955");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414574955-414574928"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414574955-414574928" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Posted Jun 25 2019 03:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 05:17AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414574955").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414574955").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414574955" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP)</strong> - SpaceX launched its heftiest rocket with 24 research satellites Tuesday, a middle-of-the-night rideshare featuring a deep space atomic clock, solar sail, a clean and green rocket fuel testbed, and even human ashes.</p><p>It was the third flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket, but the first ordered up by the military.</p><p>The Defense Department mission, dubbed STP-2 for Space Test Program, is expected to provide data to certify the Falcon Heavy - and reused boosters - for future national security launches. It marked the military's first ride on a recycled rocket.</p><p>Both side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral several minutes after liftoff, just as they did after launching in April. Pogue died in 2014.</p><p>SpaceX said the mission was one of its most challenging launches. The satellites needed to be placed in three different orbits, requiring multiple upper-stage engine firings. It was going to take several hours to release them all.</p><p>The Deep Space Atomic Clock by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a technology demo aimed at self-flying spacecraft. Barely the size of a toaster oven, the clock is meant to help spacecraft navigate by themselves when far from Earth. NASA also was testing a clean and green alternative to toxic rocket and satellite fuel.</p><p>The Planetary Society's LightSail crowd-funded spacecraft will attempt to become the first orbiting spacecraft to be propelled solely by sunlight. It's the society's third crack at solar sailing: The first was lost in a Russian rocket failure in 2005, while the second had a successful test flight in 2015.</p><p>"Hey @elonmusk et al, thanks for the ride!," tweeted Bill Nye, the society's chief executive officer.</p><p>The Air Force Research Laboratory had space weather experiments aboard, while NOAA had six small atmospheric experimental satellites for weather forecasting.</p><p>The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use today. Each first-stage booster has nine engines, for a total of 27 firing simultaneously at liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.</p><p>The first Falcon Heavy launch was in February 2018. More Space Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Blue_Origin_investing_in_the_Space_Coast_0_7390824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Blue_Origin_investing_in_the_Space_Coast_0_7390824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Blue_Origin_investing_in_the_Space_Coast_0_7390824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Blue_Origin_investing_in_the_Space_Coast_0_7390824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Blue_Origin_investing_in_the_Space_Coast_0_7390824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blue Origin's big plans for Space Coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wants to be the biggest player on Space Coast. </p><p>The aerospace company is making a vehicle called the New Glenn Rocket, which could be an integral part of the burgeoning space tourism industry, sending people into space possibly as early ar 2021.</p><p>Here’s why industry insiders say this is so exciting. Blue Origin says it will build and launch from here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/spacex-launches-canadian-radarsat-satellites-from-vandenberg-air-force-base" title="SpaceX launches Canadian Radarsat satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base" data-articleId="412460398" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/SpaceX_launches_Canadian_Radarsat_satell_0_7390621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/SpaceX_launches_Canadian_Radarsat_satell_0_7390621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/SpaceX_launches_Canadian_Radarsat_satell_0_7390621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/SpaceX_launches_Canadian_Radarsat_satell_0_7390621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/SpaceX_launches_Canadian_Radarsat_satell_0_7390621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The rocket lifted off from fog-shrouded Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:17 a.m. and arced over the Pacific west of Los Angeles." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SpaceX launches Canadian Radarsat satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program were launched into orbit from California on Wednesday aboard a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.</p><p>The rocket lifted off from fog-shrouded Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:17 a.m. and arced over the Pacific west of Los Angeles.</p><p>The first stage separated a few minutes into flight and headed back to the coastal base, extended its legs and set down on a landing zone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/nasa-chooses-companies-to-create-moon-landers" title="NASA chooses companies to create moon landers" data-articleId="410508751" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/NASA_chooses_companies_to_create_moon_la_0_7340312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/NASA_chooses_companies_to_create_moon_la_0_7340312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/NASA_chooses_companies_to_create_moon_la_0_7340312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/NASA_chooses_companies_to_create_moon_la_0_7340312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/NASA_chooses_companies_to_create_moon_la_0_7340312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA chooses companies to create moon landers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA has selected three companies to deliver science and technology payloads to the lunar surface on robotic landers over the next few years.</p><p>The space agency announced Friday that it will be working with Pittsburgh firm Astrobotic, Houston-based Intuitive Machines and Edison, New Jersey firm OrbitBeyond to deliver NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS).</p><p>The deals form part of NASA’s Artemis program that aims to make new scientific discoveries and demonstrate new technologies supporting the goal of establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon by <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Featured Videos data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/larry%20lawson%20mug_1561430692621.jpg_7439993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/larry%20lawson%20mug_1561430692621.jpg_7439993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/larry%20lawson%20mug_1561430692621.jpg_7439993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/larry%20lawson%20mug_1561430692621.jpg_7439993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>CEO of children's organization arrested at Clearwater hotel for sex with minor</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/ceo-of-children-s-organization-arrested-at-clearwater-hotel-for-sex-with-minor" data-title="CEO arrested for sex with runaway teen" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/ceo-of-children-s-organization-arrested-at-clearwater-hotel-for-sex-with-minor" addthis:title="CEO arrested for sex with runaway teen" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/how-to-protect-yourself-from-airplane-germs" > <h3>How to protect yourself from airplane germs</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/how-to-protect-yourself-from-airplane-germs" data-title="How to protect yourself from airplane germs" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/health/how-to-protect-yourself-from-airplane-germs" addthis:title="How to protect yourself from airplane germs" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/hillsborough-county-sees-drastic-drop-in-new-hepatitis-a-cases" > <h3>Hillsborough County sees drastic drop in new hepatitis A cases</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/hillsborough-county-sees-drastic-drop-in-new-hepatitis-a-cases" data-title="Hepatitis A cases drop in Hillsborough Co." class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/health/hillsborough-county-sees-drastic-drop-in-new-hepatitis-a-cases" addthis:title="Hepatitis A cases drop in Hillsborough Co." > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot" > <h3>Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of light shining down during engagement photo shoot</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot" data-title="Woman seeks couple after capturing photo of them" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot" addthis:title="Woman seeks couple after capturing photo of them" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 