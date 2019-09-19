< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack
Posted Sep 19 2019 11:58AM EDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 02:20PM EDT (FOX NEWS) - An 18-year-old man from New York's Long Island was arrested Wednesday and charged in the murder of a 16-year-old student who was stabbed outside a pizza shop earlier this week.

Police charged Tyler Flach of Lido Beach, N.Y., with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Khaseen Morris. 19 2019 11:43AM Posted Sep 19 2019 11:58AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 19 2019 11:43AM EDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 02:20PM EDT (FOX NEWS) - An 18-year-old man from New York's Long Island was arrested Wednesday and charged in the murder of a 16-year-old student who was stabbed outside a pizza shop earlier this week.

Police charged Tyler Flach of Lido Beach, N.Y., with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Khaseen Morris. Flach will be arraigned on Thursday morning, Nassau County police officials said.

Morris was stabbed once in the chest during an after-school fight Monday near Oceanside High School. Flach was allegedly one of about eight from a nearby high school. The fight may have been in retaliation for Morris spending time with one of their ex-girlfriends.

Police said between 50 and 70 teens watched the bloody brawl, at least some of them recording the fight on their cell phones, all while failing to do anything to defend Morris from his attackers. Morris was rushed to a hospital where he died, Newsday reported.

"Kids stood there and didn't help Khaseen," Detective Lt. Flach will be arraigned on Thursday morning, Nassau County police officials said.</p><p>Morris was stabbed once in the chest during an after-school fight Monday near Oceanside High School. Flach was allegedly one of about eight from a nearby high school. The fight may have been in retaliation for Morris spending time with one of their ex-girlfriends.</p><p>Police said between 50 and 70 teens watched the bloody brawl, at least some of them recording the fight on their cell phones, all while failing to do anything to defend Morris from his attackers. Morris was rushed to a hospital where he died, <a href="https://www.newsday.com/long-island/crime/oceanside-high-police-threat-stabbing-1.36491419" target="_blank">Newsday reported</a>.</p><p>“Kids stood there and didn’t help Khaseen,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department said at a news conference Tuesday. "They videoed his death instead of helping him."

Also Wednesday, Nassau County police assigned extra officers to Oceanside High School in response to a threat made against the school.

Hundreds attended candlelight vigils Tuesday and Wednesday evening held in the parking lot where the fatal brawl took place, Newsday reported. reward offered" data-articleId="429502337" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, continues following abduction from park; reward offered</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 Philadelphia </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber Alert remains in effect for Dulce Maria Alavez, the 5-year-old girl who police believe was lured from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park earlier this week.</p><p>It's been nearly three days since police say a stranger lured into the back of his red van at Bridgeton City Park and drove off around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Investigators say Alavez was seated in the back seat of the van when it drove away.</p><p>The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cdc-now-investigating-more-than-530-vaping-related-illnesses-amid-7-reported-deaths" title="CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths" data-articleId="429511037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The total number of illnesses is up from 380 a week ago." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory. The total number of illnesses is up from 380 a week ago.</p><p>RELATED: More reports of vaping illnesses, many involving marijuana</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans" title="Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans" data-articleId="429492372" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest_living_WWII_vet_celebrates_110th__0_7666315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lawrence Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man considered to be the nation's oldest living World War II veteran was serenaded and showered with kisses during a celebration of his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans .</p><p>Lawrence Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines. He was a servant to three white officers and his daily routine included cleaning their sheets and uniforms and shining their shoes.</p><p>Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-now-investigating-more-than-530-vaping-related-illnesses-amid-7-reported-deaths"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man produces a vapor cloud while using an e-cigarette device. The CDC and FDA are now investigating more than 530 cases of lung illness related to vaping activity. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)" title="MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/tampa-bay-automobile-museum-showcases-cars-from-as-far-as-czechoslovakia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TB auto museum_1568911167250.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-18-held-in-murder-of-new-york-teen-who-was-fatally-stabbed-while-students-recorded-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/694940094001_6087510316001_6087509918001-vs_1568908696613_7666296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Khaseen Morris" title="694940094001_6087510316001_6087509918001-vs_1568908696613.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Born Sept. 12, 1909, Lawrence Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. 