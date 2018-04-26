'Cry Closet' may help Utah students overcome stress of final exams

By: FOX News

Posted: Apr 26 2018 09:45AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26 2018 03:05PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Students at the University of Utah will have the opportunity to relieve stress during finals week by locking themselves in the school’s Cry Closet for a short period of time.

A student’s tweet about the Cry Closest went viral Tuesday.

The small room in the middle of the Marriott Library on the Salt Lake City campus features a narrow door with dark lining, a plush floor and stuffed animals inside, according to FOX13 Salt Lake City.

“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students,” a note on the door reads. "This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break.”

Read more at FOXNews.com.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 'Cry Closet' may help Utah students overcome stress of final exams
  • Passengers rushed to provide CPR to woman in plane emergency
  • Kevin Hart to Philly Starbucks: "Make this right"
  • FIRST ON FOX - mother to five children graduating from law school
  • 2 men sentenced to probation for gang-rape of 13-year-old girl, triggering backlash
  • Arizona sends 225 troops to Mexico border, another 113 heading soon
  • Canada police say 14 dead after hockey bus crash
  • Walmart 'yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey stuns shoppers in viral video
  • Police: Woman killed Chihuahua in oven because she believed ex-boyfriend was inside pet
  • Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus dies as stores prepare to close