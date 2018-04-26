'Cry Closet' may help Utah students overcome stress of final exams

- Students at the University of Utah will have the opportunity to relieve stress during finals week by locking themselves in the school’s Cry Closet for a short period of time.

A student’s tweet about the Cry Closest went viral Tuesday.

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

The small room in the middle of the Marriott Library on the Salt Lake City campus features a narrow door with dark lining, a plush floor and stuffed animals inside, according to FOX13 Salt Lake City.

“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students,” a note on the door reads. "This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break.”

