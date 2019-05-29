Two men that police hoped to question about a recent double murder were taken into custody at the end of a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

The chase began after police from Royse City, Rowlett, the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two people for a double murder that happened in Royse City on Feb. 3.

As the officers were executing one of the warrants in Rowlett, they saw two more persons of interest drive by. The officers tried to stop them but instead, they took off in a white car.