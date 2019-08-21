< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. USF professor calls Amazon wildfires a 'catastrophe of huge proportions' http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=USF professor calls Amazon wildfires a 'catastrophe of huge proportions'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> 22 2019 05:57PM By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 22 2019 03:49PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 22 2019 05:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 05:58PM EDT style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fires_in_Amazon_rainforest_can_be_seen_f_0_7607405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425117527-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fires_in_Amazon_rainforest_can_be_seen_f_0_20190821182056-400801"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425117527-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119-400801.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425117527-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fires_in_Amazon_rainforest_can_be_seen_f_0_7607405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Fires_in_Amazon_rainforest_can_be_seen_f_0_20190821182056-400801"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. " title="ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119-400801.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="MODIS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">MODIS</span> data from NASA <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="EOSDIS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">EOSDIS</span>/LANCE and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GIBS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GIBS</span>/Worldview and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="VIIRS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">VIIRS</span> data from NASA <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="EOSDIS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">EOSDIS</span>/LANCE and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GIBS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GIBS</span>/Worldview, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting " title="ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/usf-professor-calls-amazon-wildfires-a-catastrophe-of-huge-proportions-" data-title="USF professor calls Amazon wildfires catastrophic" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/usf-professor-calls-amazon-wildfires-a-catastrophe-of-huge-proportions-" addthis:title="USF professor calls Amazon wildfires catastrophic" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/usf-professor-calls-amazon-wildfires-a-catastrophe-of-huge-proportions-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jordan\x20Bowen\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425117527" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines425117527' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Amazon wildfires can be seen from space</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Images <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show" target="_blank">released this week from NASA</a> show plums of smoke connected to the massive wildfires happening in the Amazon rainforest.</p><p>"It's a catastrophe of huge proportions," said Dr. Deby Cassill, an associate professor in USF's Department of Biological Sciences.</p><p>Since January, there have been more than 39,000 fires detected within the rainforest according to the National Institute For Space Research located in Sao Paulo, Brazil.</p><p>"The problem with a fire of this magnitude is that it sends particles up into the air and will actually eventually generate air pollution," Cassill said.</p><p>As Cassill explains, air pollution is just one of the impacts. Cassill is most concerned about containing the fire which is something she believes is extremely difficult.</p><p>"It's catastrophic and I don't know if it can be contained or when it will be contained. 