Veterans create sandbag machine for natural disasters
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:18AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:50AM EDT 16 2019 11:49AM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:18AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:50AM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418397925" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX 13/KVVU)</strong> - A group of veterans created a sandbag machine to help with quick storm preparations.</p><p>When natural disasters hit, sandbags are what many people use to help protect their homes and their families, but sometimes just using a shovel and a team of people isn't enough. That's why the veterans from Las Vegas created a machine to speed up the process.</p><p>"You can fill 1,200 bags per hour with four guys and even with wet sand," explained Chris, "The Sandbag Store" employee. </p><p>The bagging machine was designed to help people bag sand quickly and easily in emergency situations. To use the machine, you place a bag under the spout. Wet or dry sand can be placed inside and the bag automatically stands up. </p><p>In a matter of seconds, a sandbag is made. </p> <div id='continue-text-418397925' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418397925' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418397925' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418397925', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418397925'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"While it's filling, then you can reach and grab another bag," explained Steve Burcham, an engineer and co-owner of "The Sandbag Store, "and when it's done, it'll drop the bag, and you put another one on."</p><p>Jason Green served as a marine, and personally had to deal with sandbagging overseas. He said the machine would have made that job much easier. </p><p>"We try to make it that anyone with a small tutorial can go, ‘Okay, wait, we can fill as many sandbags as we have materials to do it with," he explained. </p><p>Their machine was sent all over the Florida Panhandle and southeast coast to help with the hurricanes over the past few years. One Baton Rouge communications facility was saved all because of the machine, they said.</p><p>"They saved it," Burcham said. "They saved the building. 