<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409366924" data-article-version="1.0">9 years later, elementary school teacher keeps promise to attend graduation</h1> <ul id="social-share-409366924" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=9 years later, elementary school teacher keeps promise to attend graduation&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/9-years-later-elementary-school-teacher-keeps-promise-to-attend-graduation" data-title="9 years later, elementary school teacher keeps promise to attend graduation" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/9-years-later-elementary-school-teacher-keeps-promise-to-attend-graduation" addthis:title="9 years later, elementary school teacher keeps promise to attend graduation">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409366924-409366957" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-14h47m32s325_1559069334269_7319081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/9-years-later-elementary-school-teacher-keeps-promise-to-attend-graduation">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> (FOX 13)</strong> - Brooks Nipps is beaming with pride. He just graduated from Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School. But what made the event so special for Brooks was his third grade teacher, Jessica Gainer, who showed up for the celebration.</p><p>"She was just the best teacher ever," said Brooks. "She always nice. Every time we came in, she would always say, ‘How are you doing?’”</p><p>When Brooks was in Ms. Gainer's class, she made a promise to every student: If they remembered to invite her to their high school graduation, she would come. </p><p>"It was just an amazing feeling of seeing her at my graduation and that she keeps her promises," Brooks continued.</p><p>"We are humans. Sometimes we say things and we don't stick to it," said Gainer. "But for children, we need to show them that we care, we support them, and that when we say something, we mean it." It means a lot," said Brooks' mom, Julie Nipps.</p><p>Gainer says it's important that children know that teachers care. "I'm hoping that he's encouraged, that he's supported and that he knows that he is loved. Not just by me, but I'm sure, all of his teachers."</p><p>Brooks completed his AA degree from HCC through dual enrollment at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Wear_Blue__Run_to_Remember_0_7311138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Wear_Blue__Run_to_Remember_0_7311138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Wear_Blue__Run_to_Remember_0_7311138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Wear_Blue__Run_to_Remember_0_7311138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Wear_Blue__Run_to_Remember_0_7311138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="18-year-old Jameson Miller and his friends may not personally know the fallen heroes whose pictures line Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard before the Memorial Day holiday, but they are grateful for them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Group runs to remember fallen heroes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>18-year-old Jameson Miller and his friends may not personally know the fallen heroes whose pictures line Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard before the Memorial Day holiday, but they are grateful for them.</p><p>"My father being in the Army, I feel very sentimental about it," said Miller.</p><p>They are part of a group that runs Bayshore once a month to honor those who served their country. It's called Wear Blue: Run to Remember.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/science-class-teaches-students-about-solar-renewable-energy" title="Science class teaches students about solar, renewable energy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Science_class_teaches_solar__renewable_e_0_7303181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Science_class_teaches_solar__renewable_e_0_7303181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Science_class_teaches_solar__renewable_e_0_7303181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Science_class_teaches_solar__renewable_e_0_7303181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Science_class_teaches_solar__renewable_e_0_7303181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's a one-of-a-kind class that teaches kids about our environment and renewable energy. Lennard High School science teacher Jim Reve gets excited when he's teaching his students about solar energy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Science class teaches students about solar, renewable energy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a one-of-a-kind class that teaches kids about our environment and renewable energy.</p><p>Lennard High School science teacher Jim Reve gets excited when he's teaching his students about solar energy.</p><p>He teaches the only certified solar energy program in Hillsborough County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/pinellas-county-shop-teacher-leads-by-example" title="Pinellas County shop teacher leads by example" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Shop_teacher_leads_by_example_0_7299619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Shop_teacher_leads_by_example_0_7299619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Shop_teacher_leads_by_example_0_7299619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Shop_teacher_leads_by_example_0_7299619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Shop_teacher_leads_by_example_0_7299619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David Jones has a big fan club in his shop class at the Calvin Hunsinger School in Clearwater." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pinellas County shop teacher leads by example</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>David Jones has a big fan club in his shop class at the Calvin Hunsinger School in Clearwater.</p><p>"He's hands-down one of the best teachers here. <header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/zakery%20zarifis_1559056029764.jpg_7318520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="zakery zarifis_1559056029764.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 